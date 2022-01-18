Superhero Bits: Moon Knight Cast Reacts To The Trailer, Willem Dafoe's Joker Pitch & More

Marvel recently released the trailer for "Moon Knight," which arrives on Disney+ in March and stars Oscar Isaac in the title role. Many expected that the actor would primarily be playing Marc Spector. However, the synopsis implies that the show will shift focus to Steven Grant, another one of the hero's identities from the comics. The synopsis reads as follows:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The trailer is pretty trippy and makes it clear that they are going to lean into the whole multiple personality thing, so it very well could be that, by the end of the series, we're more in Spector's shoes than Grant's, but it's interesting that they're choosing to start from this place.