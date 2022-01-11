You Can Become Vengeance With This Metric Ton Of The Batman Merch

Holy merchandise, Batman! If you thought Bat-branded Oreos would be the end of the shameless marketing tie-ins surrounding this movie, then think again. Screen Rant has an exclusive look at a number of Spin Master Batman figures and Batmobile toys, many of which give even closer and more detailed looks at the suits, characters, and vehicles featured in the film. Parent company WarnerMedia, meanwhile, has divulged an avalanche of toys, clothing, accessories, collectibles, and more in the lead-up to the release of "The Batman."

First up, Gotham comes to Saks Fifth Avenue with "apparel from EleVen by Venus Williams, Maison Labiche, and Lanvin as well as accessories, beauty products, toys and collectibles. The exclusive merchandise collection will also be available to shop online on saks.com." For the more glamorous Bat-fans among us, this will be made available at select stores on March 2, 2022, and online on March 15, 2022. I could've singled out any number of high-end fashion in this line, but I'm mostly taken by this goofy little Batmobile hat by Lanvin. What I'm saying is, I would totally buy this.

There's also a new line of Rubies adult and children's costumes, featuring both Batman and Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. According to the release, "Rubies is pleased to debut a selection of new, officially licensed adult and children's costumes in celebration of "The Batman." Outfits inspired by Batman and Selina Kyle (Catwoman) are available for preorder now and will ship by late February. Additional accessories, as well as costumes based on The Riddler and Batman costumes for pets, will launch in time for Halloween." This outfit is worn by a child who is simply way too happy to convincingly conjure up images of Robert Pattinson's moody, emo take on the character ... but we'll let that faux pas slide, for now.

Finally, McFarlane Toys is releasing three new figures for Batman, Catwoman, and Paul Dano's Riddler, all available for $19.99 and with plenty more figures and statues to come. I have nothing clever to say here — this just looks pretty cool!

All told, you can check out additional merchandise at EleVenbyVenusWilliams.com, www.houseofsillage.com, emilieheathe.com, and more.

"The Batman" comes to theaters on March 4, 2022.