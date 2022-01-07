The Batman Funkos Help You Bring Vengeance Home In Toy Form

There are a whole slew of new Funko Pop! figures available at Amazon (not all the figures are up there yet), but as of this writing, they're listed as "currently unavailable." No prices are up, nor a date when they'll be released, so presumably you'll have a bit more time to save up.

The new Funko Pop! figurines include Batman in three poses, one Bruce Wayne in street clothes, and one with the Batsuit on but no mask. We also have Catwoman in her mask, as well as a Selina Kyle, The Riddler, and two Oswald Cobblepots (AKA The Penguin). Then we have Batman in the Batmobile and Catwoman on her motorcycle. There are Funko keychains of Batman, Catwoman and the Riddler, and Funko Pop! Plush Catwoman and Batman figures, which let you hug your angry antiheroes into happiness.

You can check out most of the images on Amazon, including those plush figures, and a couple others on EW. Now, who's ready for some vengeance?

Here's the film's official synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

"The Batman" hits theaters on March 4, 2022.