The Plot: Mahershala Ali Never Stops Working, Sets Up New Hulu Series

Mahershala Ali is keeping himself busy and we're reaping all of the benefits. On top of making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in an upcoming Netflix thriller, and performing in director Benjamin Cleary's sci-fi film "Swan Song," Ali is also the driving force behind the TV adaptation of "The Plot," which will be debuting on Hulu via Disney's Onyx Collective brand. It's fun to see an actor who is interested in, and found success in, so many different genres hop from project to project. Watching talented people do what they do best is always a good time.

Ali will star and executive produce the eight-episode series, which is based on a novel of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The story follows Jake, a washed up author and professor, whose life changes after he steals and publishes one of his student's ideas. From that point on, it's a race to see if Jake will be able to pull off the theft, or if his life will be ruined forever. As you might have guessed, Ali will play Jake in the upcoming series, but there's no word on the rest of the cast yet.