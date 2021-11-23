Inventing Anna Teaser: The Viral Conwoman Gets A Juicy Netflix Series From Shonda Rhimes

"Anna Delvey is a masterpiece," according to Garner's glammed up con-artist.

Beyond the title characters own declaration, the first teaser for "Inventing Anna," comes without concrete answers, but it does hint at the tone of the upcoming series. Much like Delvey's world, "Inventing Anna," looks glamorous and flashy, but there's clearly more bubbling beneath the surface. Earlier glimpses of the series revealed that the world of high society is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Delvey's journey. Designer clothes, fashion shows and purses full of cash are a temporary luxury; the glamorous lifestyle is quickly followed by Anna's downfall, and the less sparkly reality of life in prison. Here's the official synopsis:

In "Inventing Anna," a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York's biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How an Aspiring 'It' Girl Tricked New York's Party People — and its Banks" by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

Through the complicated relationship of Anna and Vivian, we'll come to understand the Insta-famous conwoman and the decisions that led her to prison. Prolific showrunner Shonda Rhimes ("Scandal") is fully wading into the Netflix waters on this project (on "Bridgerton" she only serves as executive producer); she serves as series creator, writer and executive producer. She even tweeted out the teaser, along with more sneak peek images from the series.

"Inventing Anna" is months away, but surely worth the wait for the full force of Julia Garner in a Shonda Rhimes written series, Plus, the star-studded cast includes Katie Lowes ("Scandal"), Laverne Cox ("Orange is the New Black"), Alexis Floyd ("The Bold Type"), Arian Moayed ("Succession"), Anna Deavere Smith ("Nurse Jackie," "For The People"), Anders Holm ("Workaholics"), Jeff Perry ("Scandal"), Terry Kinney ("Billions"), and Jennifer Esposito ("Crash," "The Boys").

"Inventing Anna" arrives to Netflix on February 11, 2022.