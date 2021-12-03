Mahershala Ali On Making His Debut In The MCU

Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali recently made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We won't spoil it here in the first few paragraphs, of course, just in case you don't know what it is yet. If you go past the next picture, though, all bets are off. You've been warned. Ali did an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he spoke about the anxiety that comes along with taking on something like a role in the MCU.

To be perfectly honest, if you haven't heard who he's going to play, I'm stunned. You really do have to tweet at me and tell me how you managed it. I was at the premiere of the film he debuted in and the spoilers were on social media before we even left the theater.

One more warning! THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD FOR MAHERSHALA ALI'S MCU ROLE! That's in all caps, friends, and bolded. I've yelled it into the void. Turn back now. Here be dragons!

(Note: He is not playing a dragon.)