Swan Song Director Benjamin Cleary On Envisioning The Future In His Sci-Fi Drama [Interview]

So "Swan Song" is your feature debut, but you had already won an Oscar for one of your short films. I'm guessing that may have helped convince this excellent cast to buy into your vision for what this movie could be. What kinds of conversations did you with them before they came on board?

Yeah, absolutely. I got so lucky with how my short did and that opened up the doors, and then you get to sort of write a feature like this and get it into the hands of phenomenal actors like Mahershala Ali. When I heard that he'd read the script and loved it and wanted to meet, it was a definite 'pinch yourself' moment. I was so close to the material, I'd been writing it for so long with so many drafts that I'd kind of — you lose that sort of sense of objectivity with the writing and you're trusting that emotional scenes you might have written a year ago are still good, but you can't see it anymore. As soon as I started thinking about Mahershala in the role and thinking about his wonderful voice and just reading it with him in mind, the script came to life again.

And then we had this first meeting, we spoke for a couple of hours and straightaway I just knew I was sitting across from someone so wonderful and that was going to be able to do amazing things with this role. When he said he wanted to do the movie at the end of that meeting, it was phenomenal. But the conversations that we ended up having with all of my cast early on were just ones about connection to the material. The film, I hope, throws up some interesting sort of existential questions or interesting questions about what would you do in this situation. So those were the kind of conversations that I was having. The dream for a director is when you're talking to an actor and they feel like they've got a connection to the story and they're already invested in it. So I was having a lot of that, which was great.

Did you ever get any notes suggesting you turn this script into more of a thriller? I love that it's not that type of movie, but I can imagine a scenario in which a financier or something might have gotten a little nervous by the raw emotion that's on display in this story.

Yeah, totally. No, I great partners all the way through, Anonymous Content and Apple, of course, were just like such great partners. All the way through from writing it and knowing what I wanted to make here, there was never that suggestion that we turn the genre and obviously I don't want to go too into spoilers as to how it unfolds, but no, they knew what we were making. I felt really lucky as a first time director because I know that isn't always the case, right? Sometimes you do hear that a script can veer off course for various reasons, but I just felt totally supported in this. Everybody knew what the movie was and supported that all the way through, which was lovely.

