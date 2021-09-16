Netflix Movie From Mr. Robot Creator Will Star Mahershala Ali And Julia Roberts

According to Deadline, Mahershala Ali is on board for a highly anticipated Netflix thriller titled "Leave the World Behind." The Oscar winner will join forces with fellow Academy Award winner Julia Roberts to bring author Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name to the screen. "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail will serve as both writer and director of the film adaptation. Previously, it was reported that Denzel Washington was going to play the lead opposite Roberts. However, Ali has usurped the role moving forward.

Deadline describes "Leave the World Behind" as "a story about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong. Suspenseful and provocative, Alam's third novel is keenly attuned to the complexities of parenthood, race, and class. It explores how our closest bonds are reshaped—and unexpected new ones are forged—in moments of crisis."

This description alone sounds stressful. Maybe it's my general anxiety but this kind of description makes me think of the film as a mix between "The White Lotus" and "The Happening." I'm probably way off base here, though. However, Alam's themes of parenthood, race, and class should make for an interesting and multi-layered story, especially with the hints of dystopian horror involved from the book reviews I've scanned on Goodreads. Alam's novel was first published in October 2020 and quickly became a finalist for the 2020 National Book Awards. It was also listed as one of Barack Obama's Summer Favorites and was named A Best Book of the Year by The Washington Post, NPR, Time, Esquire and Elle.