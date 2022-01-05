Superhero Bits: Black Widow Was Pirated Like Crazy, Steven DeKnight Wants To Make A Superman Movie & More

Former "Daredevil" showrunner and "Pacific Rim: Uprising" director Steven DeKnight has declared on Twitter that he is interested in making a "Superman" movie. He further asserts that he would want it to be with the Henry Cavill version of the character, and that he might like to use Brainiac as the villain, provided the chance.

Brainiac is one of Superman's biggest villains, though we've never seen him show up in a movie. However, we came close with Tim Burton's ill-fated "Superman Lives," which would have starred Nic Cage as the Man of Steel. Speaking a bit further, DeKnight explained in a tongue-in-cheek way that he doesn't believe this is ever going to happen.

I should put it out there that Iâ€™m also interested in someone giving me 200 million dollars with no strings attached and see if that gets traction. https://t.co/5FcHCbq3vW — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 4, 2022

While it does not seem as though this is something DeKnight is seriously pursuing, it's still a potentially interesting idea in the nebulous sense of things that could happen but most likely won't happen.