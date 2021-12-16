Eternals Blu-Ray Arrives In February Following Disney+ Debut

Director Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" managed to divide critics and audiences in a way no Marvel Studios movie before it has, which is kind of an accomplishment in and of itself. Along the way, Zhao's millennium-spanning cosmic epic also took in $396 million at the box office, which was a blip (see what I did there? Moving on) compared to the hauls for MCU films past, but enough to crack the top 10 at this year's pandemic-era box office going into the release of this week's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Marvel Studios has now confirmed that "Eternals" will debut on all major digital platforms on January 12, 2022, which is the same day it becomes available for streaming at no added cost on Disney+. Those planning to buy the film on home media may do so on February 15, 2022, when it becomes available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

As is customary for MCU tentpoles, the "Eternals" home media package will include bonus features like audio commentary by Zhao and visual effects supervisors Stephane Ceretti and Mårten Larsson. Among its other goodies are the standard behind-the-scenes clips, a handful of deleted scenes, and a gag reel for all those who can't get enough of actors in superhero costumes flubbing their lines.