Eternals Will Stream On Disney+ Next Month

Writer/director Chloé Zhao swung for the fences with "Eternals," following heroes who have existed since before the dawn of mankind to protect the Earth from danger. These Eternals are more than superheroes; they're more like gods, and Zhao's epic tale lends itself more to classic mythology than modern superhero stories. While that proved to be a little too esoteric for some viewers, having time to sit with the film (and take bathroom breaks!) might help more folks wrap their minds around this audacious Marvel debut.

The movie will stream exclusively on Disney+ in the IMAX Enhanced format, which provides a larger picture with an expanded aspect ratio to simulate the IMAX theater experience. Thirteen other Marvel Cinematic Universe features are already available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on the service, for comic fans who want to get the most bang for their buck.

"Eternals" garnered big buzz for its massive ensemble cast, which includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harrington, Don Lee, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. It also surprised fans with two major credit sequence cameos that will help set up the next phase of Marvel's movies.