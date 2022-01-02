1883 Star LaMonica Garrett Uses 'Cowboy' As A Verb — And With Very Good Reason [Interview]

What sort of stuff can you tease for Thomas going forward, what we're going to see from him?

With Thomas, you're going to see a lot of different sides of him. You're going to see, he can be this kind and empathetic guy, but you see when someone crosses his code, he has this code, this right and wrong code. And if you cross the other side of that, you'll see how fast that kindness turns into him just snapping, and going full Thomas on you, like action Thomas. You're going to see him... He's just so well rounded, he's easy to root for. If I say anything else, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. Directly in the next episode, directly in episode four, you'll see something you haven't seen from Thomas. And it just makes him more of that character that you root for. But to me, he's the humanity and the soul of the show.

Okay, so you've got now a Western, you've got DC Universe. Is there anything, like a genre you haven't done that you want to do, or something you want to go back to?

I love sci-fi, I love like sci-fi action, something in space. I love action and sci-fi, so anything along those would be exciting. Whether it's cowboying in space, or action in another country. We just watched 007 ["No Time to Die"] last night, that was fun. Or like a Jason Bourne kind of thing. I don't know, I didn't even know I wanted to do a Western as much as I did, until it came around. I'm like, "Wow, this is amazing."



Are there any Westerns you watched to get ready for this?

I knew a lot of Westerns growing up, like we watched "Bonanza"s and the "Wagon Train"s and the "Gunsmoke"s. "The Rifleman," my mom is an aficionado of anything TV Western. She knows all the actors, all the scenes, everything you could imagine, from "Little House on the Prairie," to the Neo-Westerns, like the "Dallas"'s. I remember watching that with my folks growing up. My favorite Western is "Unforgiven." One of my favorite actors is Gene Hackman, and Morgan Freeman. And them two and Clint is just, he's classic cowboy. So that just, and the pacing of it, the way it moved, the story, it was so fun to watch. That's one of my favorite movies regardless of genre, just in general, up there with "Shawshank" and "Usual Suspects," but "Unforgiven" is it for me.

You got to tell me what your mom thought when she saw the first few episodes.

It was amazing. My mom's never been to a premiere, I've never brought her to the red carpet. It's like the big lights, they're from a small town in Mississippi, they'd rather sit back and stay in the shadow and watch me do my thing from afar. But I'm like, "Mom, you got to come to this premiere," so I brought her and my dad to Vegas, and my sister and my brother. And when I saw my mom after the first two episodes, and we saw, it was a theater, at the one theater in Vegas, my mom's face lit up. She came and gave me a hug, she was like, "You're a cowboy, you was riding that horse." Like, "Yeah, Mom," she was so excited and so, "So when's the next one? When can I see the next one?" I'm like, "You got to wait, Mom. You got to wait. Week to week, they're going to show more and more."

But she was so excited. She's the one that brought it to my attention, that she's never really seen a Black actor have his name and picture in the opening credits. And when she made me... Like, oh, wow. I never really thought about that, like you don't know what you don't know. So I went back and looked, and there was only like three or four times in TV Westerns, where there was a Black actor that had his name and his image. Back then it was all about, in the beginning, in the opening credits, you see your face with the name, or the actor would ride up on his horse in the opening credits, and then kind of smile at the camera, then ride off. It was all about that, those opening credits.

And Danny Glover had it in "Lonesome Dove." Who was it? It was someone, I forgot his name [it's Raymond St. Jacques], in "Rawhide," the last season of "Rawhide" that Clint Eastwood made his appearance in. Otis Young did it in "The Outcast," three years later in like 1968. And Roy Worthy, I think, in "The Magnificent Seven" in 1998. And other than that, I really don't know, with the traditional old Westerns, not like the newer, the "Wynnona Earp"s and those kind of, the Neo-Westerns. But those old school classic Westerns, there really wasn't none. I was like, "Wow, Mom," she said she got emotional at that. And I did too when I first saw it, because I didn't know why it made me emotional. I just know it was something that I'd never seen before. And when she said that, it hit home. Like, that's why it got me the way it got me, because I had never seen it before.

You made your mom proud, that's so cool.

Yeah. That was amazing.

