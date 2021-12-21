Cate Blanchett's Theme In Nightmare Alley Was Inspired By Hip Hop Music [Exclusive]

Cate Blanchett and hip-hop: they go together like lamb and tuna fish. Blanchett has a new movie in theaters, "Nightmare Alley," directed by Guillermo del Toro and co-starring Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. You'd think a cast like that and the sure hand of an Oscar-winning filmmaker like del Toro would be enough to attract moviegoers, but "Nightmare Alley" has gotten off to a rough start despite being earning rave reviews.

Composer Nathan Johnson got his start on Rian Johnson's directorial debut, "Brick," and since then, he's gone on to score every one of his cousin's films, except "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (which brought in the legendary John Williams instead). Johnson has continued working with "Brick" star Joseph Gordon-Levitt on projects like "Don Jon" and "Mr. Corman," while "Nightmare Alley" sees him hooking up with del Toro for the first time. It also sees him drawing from an unlikely musical influence for Blanchett's character, Lilith. He explained: