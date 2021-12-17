The Lord Of The Rings Cast Celebrates 20th Anniversary With The One Rap To Rule Them All
Twenty years ago this Sunday, December 19, 2021, the one ring called out to us. It's the 20th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy! It's hard to wrap my head around that. If you feel the same, here is something to soothe your battered soul. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Wednesday night, a gang of stars came together, much like the Fellowship of the Ring, to rap about the film that blew all of our minds.
That gang included Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick, as well as Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste. I'm a little sad that Peter Jackson isn't there, rapping alongside them. I would actually pay many dollars to see that happen.
As Colbert points out in the video, we're getting a show to commemorate the Harry Potter series with "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on New Year's Day. Colbert makes a good point when he says:
"Dumbledore couldn't take a Balrog! Dumbledore was killed by a high school chemistry teacher!"
'Lord of the Rings is the #1 Trilly'
Okay, I'm going to have to insist that you watch this. Not only is it hysterical, but there is a moment where Sean Astin wears a potato on a giant chain around his neck. It's pretty fantastic, even if you've never seen the films. (Also, if you've never seen the films, you need to go do that right away. It really is the #1 trilly.) The hits they do on "Star Wars," "The Godfather," "Twilight," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Batman," and more are pretty fantastic. They even stab a standee of Jar Jar Binks with a sword.
By the way, I knew Stephen Colbert was talented, but I wasn't aware that he could rap. I also need the "You shall not pass" multi-finger rings so that my friends and I can ... maybe it's best that I don't. No one needs to see that.
As they point out in the rap, the "Lord of the Rings" trilly — ahem — trilogy won 17 Oscars, which is more than "Toy Story," "Casino Royale" and "Mad Max" put together. Also, Hugo Weaving who played Elrond in the films raps about how bad Dan Brown's work is ... in Elvish! Just watch. You'll thank me later. Please do it in Elvish; Ni 'lassui En.