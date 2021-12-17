The Lord Of The Rings Cast Celebrates 20th Anniversary With The One Rap To Rule Them All

Twenty years ago this Sunday, December 19, 2021, the one ring called out to us. It's the 20th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy! It's hard to wrap my head around that. If you feel the same, here is something to soothe your battered soul. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Wednesday night, a gang of stars came together, much like the Fellowship of the Ring, to rap about the film that blew all of our minds.

That gang included Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick, as well as Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste. I'm a little sad that Peter Jackson isn't there, rapping alongside them. I would actually pay many dollars to see that happen.

As Colbert points out in the video, we're getting a show to commemorate the Harry Potter series with "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on New Year's Day. Colbert makes a good point when he says: