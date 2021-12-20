Nightmare Alley Composer Nathan Johnson On The Music Of 'Con Men And Hucksters' [Interview]

Do Guillermo also tell you not to approach the score like a film noir?

Yeah, we had a conversation about it. I remember talking with some of the music people at the studio about that. And I was like, for me, it's more helpful to not think about this as noir, as any certain genre and just let me score what I feel the movie needs. Guillermo and I talked about that, and I think it's a really helpful term to describe it after the fact. Hopefully, we're making something that maybe exists in that realm, but is kind of speaking to today. Honestly, it's always going to be my default if I can score what the characters are doing rather than trying to reference another thing from our film history.

What about Cate Blanchett's work that inspired your choices?

Here's the story. So I got breakfast with Guillermo. First time we met and we're talking about the movie and he said, "What do you think about Lilith?" I had seen the movie 12 hours prior and I was like, honestly, I don't know. He said, "It's a good answer. I made the movie because of her character." I was like, all right. So I went home and just started writing. And for her theme, it's this oboe line combined with these sort of open dissonant strings, but there's the spine in her theme that has a rhythmic lurch that's more commonly found in hip hop.

Really?

It's not swung and it's not straight. It's kind of lurching between those and you would never listen to it and think hip hop. What I love about music is the music that exists in the margins or in the spaces between. So there's beauty combined with an ugliness. For her character, she's this calm placid surface with all this dark depth underneath it. And Stan doesn't know that. He doesn't recognize that when he first meets her, but it was so rewarding to get to write for her character because there's so much depth there.

Where were scenes you didn't want to score, where the silence was crucial?

A lot of the early time in the carnival. Guillermo and I, a lot of our conversations were like, this is dry, right? The scene where Clem, Willem Dafoe's character, tells Stan about how to get a guy to be a geek. We leave that quiet. That's just living in the harshness of that moment. The chicken pit where we see the geek as we come in on him, let's just leave that alone, too. Let's just let it be dry. Let's let people sit with what this is and not build up this moment.

Towards the end, though, did you want to go big with the score?

Basically the last 15 minutes of the movie until the train car is just all score and Guillermo, when we talked about that, he is like, all right, this is the moment. This is where it all goes off the rails. What's great about getting to score a movie is it's not about how many notes you can put in, and where you put the notes. It's also about that rhythm, and Guillermo said something really insightful. He said, "Characters are king in a movie, but rhythm is queen." It's just about that interplay of where do we pull back? Where do we land?

The movie is a slow burn, so did you want to help create and maintain that rhythm?

Totally. The movie is a slow burn. We don't do a lot up front and we just let us live in that world. But then what's really rewarding is we cut to Buffalo and suddenly we're with a different person, but he isn't, right? But it feels like, oh, this mask appears like a new person. I forget exactly what the line Stan says to Zeena, but it's like, this is what we were doing at the carnival, it's just a different town with different people. And then the movie is essentially this stretch at the beginning. And then by the end, it speeds up. And you're just kind of holding on for dear life at that moment.