Superhero Bits: Guardians Of The Galaxy Wins Big At The Game Awards, Spider-Man 4 Rumors & More

Chloë Grace Moretz recently stopped by "The Tonight Show" to speak with Jimmy Fallon. She was asked about the possibility of doing "Kick-Ass 3," which has been loosely discussed but far from confirmed in the years since the most recent sequel was released. Moretz seemed very interested in the idea, though she had some conditions.

"I mean I think I would love to do a 'Kick-Ass 3'. I think it'd be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes, and what she's like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect. I feel like it would need to be, across the board, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse and the whole crew back together."

For what it's worth, creator Mark Millar recently said they have an idea for a third movie, but indicated it was nowhere near happening. Perhaps someone should call Taylor-Johnson and Mintz-Plasse. It's also worth pointing out that Mortetz previously said she wasn't interested in returning to the role of Hit-Girl. Apparently, things changed.