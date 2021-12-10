Superhero Bits: Guardians Of The Galaxy Wins Big At The Game Awards, Spider-Man 4 Rumors & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" won big at "The Game Awards."
M.O.D.O.K. rumors in the MCU.
Twitter talked a lot about Zack Snyder's "Justice League" this year.
"Spider-Man 4" rumors are flying about.
All that and more!
Hawkeye Christmas Sweater Funko Pop! Figures
Coming Soon: Pop! Marvel Studiosâ€™ Hawkeye â€“ Clint and Kate. Pre-order these Target exclusives today! https://t.co/DAZP75l03S #Funko #FunkoPop #Marvel pic.twitter.com/Ro1eVDYlAx— Funko (@OriginalFunko) December 10, 2021
If you are a character in a comic book movie or TV show, odds are you will be immortalized by Funko in the form of a Pop! figure. Such is the case for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, who will be getting figures to represent them in their Christmas sweaters from the most recent episode of the show. The figures will be exclusive to Target and are available for pre-order now.
Eternals Gets a New Poster for Disney+ Release
Marvel's "Eternals" will soon be making its way to Disney+, with the MCU flick set to arrive on the streaming service in January. To commemorate the announcement, Marvel released a new poster for director Chloe Zhao's ambitious and divisive adaptation of Jack Kirby's characters. Perhaps now more people will get the chance to evaluate Zhao's contribution to the MCU since it will be readily available to the masses.
M.O.D.O.K. Coming to the MCU With a Familiar Face?
What's the time? It's rumor time! We've heard whispers of M.O.D.O.K. appearing in the MCU for some time now, yet we've had no confirmation from anyone at the top. However, a new rumor (emphasis on rumor) suggests that the villain is going to appear in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," with a familiar face taking on the role. The rumor comes from GWW and claims that Corey Stoll, who played Yellowjacket in the first "Ant-Man," will be making his return, this time as M.O.D.O.K. This would be a heck of a way to tie things back to the first movie, but until someone more official weighs in, it's merely something interesting to ponder.
Daily Bugle Pop-Up In New York City
Sony and Marvel teamed up with Liberty Mutual for a pretty unique tie-in for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As we can see, the insurance company helped set up (or pay for) a "Daily Bugle" pop-up stand in New York City. Those who happen to be in NYC can actually get a physical copy of a "Daily Bugle" newspaper, which is kind of a neat thing for hardcore fans.
Zack Snyder's Justice League Was 2021's Most-Discussed Movie On Twitter
Movies came back in full force, much like the superheroes that dominated the most discussed films of 2021. pic.twitter.com/OyF3bPYPAq— Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2021
Twitter has released some end-of-the-year data for funsies, and one bit of that data looked at movies that were discussed on the social media platform. As it turns out, Zack Snyder's "Justice League" generated more conversation on Twitter than any other movie, beating out the likes of "The Batman," "Eternals," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Though I suppose Spidey could take the cake once that movie actually arrives. Does all of that chatter justify the money Warner Bros. spent on the Snyder Cut? That's a tougher question to answer, but hey, at least it generated some conversation online.
Chloë Grace Moretz Would Love To Do Kick-Ass 3
Chloë Grace Moretz recently stopped by "The Tonight Show" to speak with Jimmy Fallon. She was asked about the possibility of doing "Kick-Ass 3," which has been loosely discussed but far from confirmed in the years since the most recent sequel was released. Moretz seemed very interested in the idea, though she had some conditions.
"I mean I think I would love to do a 'Kick-Ass 3'. I think it'd be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes, and what she's like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect. I feel like it would need to be, across the board, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse and the whole crew back together."
For what it's worth, creator Mark Millar recently said they have an idea for a third movie, but indicated it was nowhere near happening. Perhaps someone should call Taylor-Johnson and Mintz-Plasse. It's also worth pointing out that Mortetz previously said she wasn't interested in returning to the role of Hit-Girl. Apparently, things changed.
Spider-Man 4 Secretly Entered Development
To the surprise of virtually nobody, it sounds like "Spider-Man 4" is happening within the confines of the MCU, with Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker. While Marvel Studios and Sony have yet to formally announce this, all signs point to yes. Recently, Puck published a piece that states, "According to multiple sources, there's a deal for a fourth Marvel-produced movie that will star Tom Holland, and it's already quietly in development." So there we have it.
This lines up with previous comments made by producer Amy Pascal, who said that there were plans for another trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies beyond "No Way Home." However, it was left up in the air as to whether or not Holland would be involved. After all, Miles Morales is still sitting on the sidelines.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Address Fan Theories
Sticking with Spidey for a moment, the core cast members of "No Way Home" — Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon — recently got together to go over some fan theories that have been floating around the old interwebs. Obviously they can't spoil much, but it is interesting to watch them try to dance around these. Luckily, the movie finally comes out next week and we can put all of this hopeless speculation to bed. And maybe Andrew Garfield can finally get some rest and stop answering the same question over and over again.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Won Best Narrative at The Game Awards
.@EidosMontreal's Mary DeMarle (Senior Narrative Director) and @Jeffachoo (Senior Creative Director) accepting the Best Narrative award at #TheGameAwards for @GOTGTheGame! Congratulations team! You really got this! 🤘 #GOTGgame pic.twitter.com/0EXD34o3m6— Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) December 10, 2021
A whole lot happened at "The Game Awards" last night, including reveals for big games like "Wonder Woman," "Texas Chain Saw Massacre," and "Star Wars Eclipse." But Marvel walked away with one of the night's top prizes, since, in a bit of a surprise, "Guardians of the Galaxy" took home the coveted Best Narrative. Check out the team accepting the award above. On Twitter, the game's official account celebrated by recreating a famous gif with Star-Lord and the gang.
BEST NARRATIVE!!! ❤️ #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/pZC3vMtjlR
— Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) December 10, 2021
This is noteworthy given that "Marvel's Avengers" stumbled so badly just last year. The fact that "Guardians of the Galaxy" was able to rebound in such a big way is a testament to Square Enix taking all of that feedback to heart and crafting a much better game. Here's hoping this opens the door for more great Marvel games in the future — ones that aren't exclusive to PlayStation like "Spider-Man" or the upcoming "Wolverine."