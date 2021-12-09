Star Wars Eclipse Trailer: Fire Up The Drums For An Epic Lucasfilm Video Game

I'll level with you, folks: I never even had a Nintendo growing up, and I haven't kept up with the Expanded Universe (now retconned as Legends) of "Star Wars" outside the movies and TV shows. So I'm not the best person to analyze this trailer and tell you what you're seeing here. However, even as a non-gamer with poor hand-eye coordination, I can appreciate the epic quality of this trailer.

It's got fiery suns and close-ups of the human eye and the "Star Wars" equivalent of Japanese taiko drumming. Yoda stares out the window, and there's a half-built protocol droid (too early for C-3PO?), and I can tell you there's one alien in there with an eyepatch who looks like a "Star Wars" action figure I used to have (I forget his name). We also see a Neimoidian, one of those aliens like Nute Gunray from "The Phantom Menace" (you know, the Viceroy of the Trade Federation, whose voice makes him sound like an ethnic stereotype).

At the end of the trailer, someone or something Sith-like comes rising out of the sludge like Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," further proving how indebted "Star Wars" is to Frank Herbert's novel and showing how the two franchises have, whether intentionally or not, kept up an ongoing cross-pollination.

Here's the synopsis for "Star Wars Eclipse":