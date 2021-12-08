The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer: A Crime Lord Is Born

"Left for dead, on the sands of Tatooine, I am Boba Fett."

Morrison's gravelly voice speak the only words in the trailer, a simple statement on the legacy of Boba Fett in the original trilogy. Fett has not only returned to the "Star Wars" universe, but he has returned to the very place where his story almost came to an end. Joined by Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), he plans on taking over the organized crime on Tatooine after the power vacuum left by Jabba's death at the hands of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). There are some great shots of familiar locales, including the entrance to Jabba's palace, the Hutt's former throne, and even the trap door that leads to the rancor pit.

All of this is more confirmation that "The Book of Boba Fett" will be the first "Star Wars" crime story, and that rules. The gritty, grimy setting of Tatooine's underworld is one that didn't get quite enough exploration in the "Star Wars" movies, despite being some of the most fun locations. Whether it's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru's moisture farm, the Jawa sandcrawler, the Mos Eisley cantina, Mos Espa's pod-racetrack, Jabba's palace, or just the expansive sandy plain, Tatooine is instantly recognizable to "Star Wars" fans. Returning to the desert planet not only gives the storytellers a chance to expand the canon, but to drop in tons of delicious Easter eggs.