The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer: A Crime Lord Is Born
The new Disney+ Star Wars series, "The Book of Boba Fett," is almost here, and the folks at Disney have given us another tiny taste of what's to come with a new trailer called "The Return." The trailer highlights the return of former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) to the city of Mos Eisley, once run by the notorious Jabba the Hutt. While his travels to Tatooine almost killed the younger Fett in "Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi," he is clearly now ready to rule the roost and become the godfather of the desert planet's organized crime.
Guess Who's Back?
"Left for dead, on the sands of Tatooine, I am Boba Fett."
Morrison's gravelly voice speak the only words in the trailer, a simple statement on the legacy of Boba Fett in the original trilogy. Fett has not only returned to the "Star Wars" universe, but he has returned to the very place where his story almost came to an end. Joined by Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), he plans on taking over the organized crime on Tatooine after the power vacuum left by Jabba's death at the hands of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). There are some great shots of familiar locales, including the entrance to Jabba's palace, the Hutt's former throne, and even the trap door that leads to the rancor pit.
All of this is more confirmation that "The Book of Boba Fett" will be the first "Star Wars" crime story, and that rules. The gritty, grimy setting of Tatooine's underworld is one that didn't get quite enough exploration in the "Star Wars" movies, despite being some of the most fun locations. Whether it's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru's moisture farm, the Jawa sandcrawler, the Mos Eisley cantina, Mos Espa's pod-racetrack, Jabba's palace, or just the expansive sandy plain, Tatooine is instantly recognizable to "Star Wars" fans. Returning to the desert planet not only gives the storytellers a chance to expand the canon, but to drop in tons of delicious Easter eggs.
Fett's Not Impressed with the Rancor
The moment this "Star Wars" fan is most excited about is that brief moment where Fett and Shand move Jabba's throne forward to peer into the rancor pit. They don't look particularly impressed, which leads me to believe the corpse of the dearly departed rancor is still down there, trapped beneath the giant gate. That probably doesn't smell too great, even if it's been a few decades.
Just the idea of returning to Jabba's palace has me over-the-moons excited. "The Book of Boba Fett" can't get here soon enough, but thankfully I don't have to wait long. "The Book of Boba Fett" will premiere exclusively streaming on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.