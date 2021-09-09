Marvel Is Ready To Play With New Spider-Man And Wolverine Video Game Trailers

For Marvel fans who are more interested in mutants than webheads, there's some great news: there's a Wolverine video game on the way! The Canadian curmudgeon will be getting his own game, currently in development by Insomniac Games for the PlayStation 5. The teaser shows Logan in a situation fans have seen him in many times before, as the sole person upright after a bar fight. There's no gameplay footage, so there's no telling what kind of game it will be. (A brawler would be amazing. Running around as Wolverine slicing things up and throwing down with baddies? Yes, please.)

Wolverine has been a playable character in many other video games, including the "Marvel vs. Capcom" fighting games, but he hasn't starred in his own game since 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" movie tie-in from Activision.

This standalone game will be directed by Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, who recently led the creative efforts on "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales." Having such an accomplished creative team behind a new game for one of the best characters in all of comics is extremely exciting. There's no word on whether Hugh Jackman, who portrayed the character onscreen for nearly twenty years, will voice Wolverine in the game. (Don't count on it.)

More details will be released as the game develops.