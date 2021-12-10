New Wonder Woman Game Trailer Gives You The Chance To Be Part Of DC's Trinity

After ruling the pages of DC Comics for decades and enjoying massive success between two movies on the big screen since 2017, Wonder Woman is finally ready to be the focus of her very own video game, after typically being relegated to supporting roles in others. "Wonder Woman" is being developed by Monolith Productions, the same studio that gave fans the critically praised "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor" and its sequel, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War." By all accounts, "Wonder Woman" will take advantage of the same gameplay system that helped make the "Middle-earth" series as popular as it has become. The game has been described to be a third person, open-world action-adventure that will "introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader."

David Hewitt of Monolith Productions released a statement about their goals for "Wonder Woman" and the use of the game-changing (literally!) Nemesis System, saying:

"At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman. The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we're excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play."



No release date was given, but DC's announcement of this game proves fitting as DC is celebrating Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary this year. Stay tuned for more details as they come in.