Tick, Tick... BOOM! Writer Steven Levenson Updates Us On His Fiddler On The Roof Remake [Exclusive]

Norman Jewison's 1971 film adaptation of the Broadway musical, "Fiddler on the Roof," celebrated its 50th anniversary this month, and there's a remake on the way, written by Steven Levenson. It's been quite a year for Levenson; first, he saw his screenplay for "Dear Evan Hansen," based on the musical he co-wrote, make it to the big screen. Now, he has another movie, the Andrew Garfield-led "Tick, Tick... Boom!" in theaters and coming to Netflix later this week.

"Tick, Tick... Boom!" has scored positive reviews, while "Dear Evan Hansen" has been on the receiving end of some negative ones. However, with "Fiddler on the Roof" marking its gold anniversary and this remake in the pipeline, /Film's Shania Russell took the opportunity to ask Levenson about it when she interviewed him for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" He said, "I've written a draft of ['Fiddler on the Roof'] and it's back in the hands of Tommy Kail, the director, figuring out casting and production. We'll see what happens with it."

When asked about transforming "Fiddler on the Roof" and if his approach with it was similar to "Tick, Tick... Boom!" Levenson said: