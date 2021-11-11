Superhero Bits: Ant-Man Is The Sexiest Man Alive, Spider-Man Arrives In Marvel's Avengers & More

We don't need to open up a whole discussion about Jared Leto's take on the Joker in "Suicide Squad," but we do know that the actor committed to the part pretty hard, especially given his relatively limited screen time. So much so that he allegedly sent his fellow castmates some pretty bizarre gifts. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winner has attempted to set the record straight.

"Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure. It's all filmed! They filmed it all! People were dying. We were just having a goof. The only gifts I ever gave Margot were cupcakes. I think I gave her a mouse, and some of the other guys got gifts that you'd get as a joke at a party... I'm playing a guy called the Joker, it's okay to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it's not up to other people on the internet to create those lines... I'm an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don't like it, basically, you can kiss my ass."

So that's that. We can only hope he didn't get as, shall we say, creative with his gifts on "Morbius."