Kevin Feige Discusses That Venom 2 Post-Credits Scene In Typical Feige Fashion

Feige has never indicated that he'd be interested in running for political office, but he has perfected one of the primary skills of any great politician: the ability to say something without really saying much of anything at all. He tends to answer just about any question reporters throw at him, and in the moment, his answers sound reasonable and occasionally even insightful. But when you play back the audio of his response or parse the text of what he has actually said, more often than not his answer reveals itself to be like grabbing a giant handful of sand: something that feels solid at first, but quickly slips through your fingers.

He essentially answered the question by saying, "Yep, it was a lot of work and we did it!", which is not exactly revelatory. But as you can see, Feige is a true master of doling out information only when he's good and ready. So don't get fooled: unless the man is on the stage during a Disney investor day, a D23 Expo, or a Comic-Con presentation, there's a good chance that he'll be as slippery as Sam* when answering questions.

*As in Slippery Sam, the Marvel Comics character with "the innate ability to wiggle free from anyone's grasp."