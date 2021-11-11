Hawkeye Early Buzz: Hailee Steinfeld Shines In A Street Level Superhero Story

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner Walt Disney Pictures / Marvel Studios
By Shania Russell/Nov. 11, 2021 5:20 pm EST

The latest Disney+ Marvel series is giving fans some alone time with their favorite arrow slinging archer — Kate Bishop. And we hear Clint will be there too! I jest, I jest — "Hawkeye" is giving Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton his moment in the sun, with a dash of holiday cheer and a teenage trainee to drive him crazy.

Taking inspiration from the acclaimed Matt Fraction/David Aja comic storyline, the series follows a post-Endgame Clint as he grapples with enemies made from his past. Working with young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), he'll have to fend off mobsters and other enraged criminals, whilst trying his best to get home for Christmas. So far, we've been treated to trailers and first look photos that show off the action-packed series, but we're still a few weeks away from seeing it ourselves. Luckily, the social media reactions are already pouring in.

Those pesky critics are at it again, sharing their opinions! Those lucky enough to see a few episodes of the show early have plenty to say and we have no choice but to live vicariously through them. So before the anticipation eats us alive, let's delve into what folks think about the first few episodes of "Hawkeye."

Hawkeye Early Buzz

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Walt Disney Pictures / Marvel Studios

Survey says.... "Hawkeye" is another great time! The reviews are a little mixed, but heavily leaning to the positive. First off, /Film's own Ethan Anderson took to Twitter to praise the stripped down, street-level superhero show for giving the audience more time with Clint Barton — but also notes that the plot leaves much to be desired.

BroBible's Eric Italiano also criticized the story of "Hawkeye," calling it "cobbled together and undercooked."

Fandom's Eric Goldman was another fan of the street-level stakes and also points to an amazing performance from Hailee Steinfeld, while Gizmodo's Germain Lussier praises the depth of the lead characters.

So far, there are two popular opinions uniting these reactions: Hailee Steinfeld shines in the role of Kate Bishop and "Hawkeye" is a welcome break from world-ending stakes and cosmic disasters.

All in all, it sounds like we're about to spend the next few weeks raving about a hilarious and refreshing performance from Steinfeld. But she's not the only breakout star — there's also plenty of room to love Lucky The Pizza Dog.

Speaking of breakout performances, there might a Tony award in the MCU's future if "Rogers: The Musical" is as fun as it sounds.

Some comments also hint towards the specifics: like an exciting opening sequence and many more lively scenes to follow.

Everything's coming up "Hawkeye" according to these early reviews. It may lack in plotting and veer directly into silliness, but still makes for a great time overall. Most importantly, Steinfeld and Renner make for an entertaining duo, whether fending off villains or just sharing a small-time scene. The stripped down story of the series sounds like a refreshing entry into the MCU. So there's nothing left to do now but... wait.

"Hawkeye" premieres the first two episodes of the series on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

