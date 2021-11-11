Hawkeye Early Buzz: Hailee Steinfeld Shines In A Street Level Superhero Story

Survey says.... "Hawkeye" is another great time! The reviews are a little mixed, but heavily leaning to the positive. First off, /Film's own Ethan Anderson took to Twitter to praise the stripped down, street-level superhero show for giving the audience more time with Clint Barton — but also notes that the plot leaves much to be desired.

#Hawkeye is solid, but doesnâ€™t have a plot that commands attention in the first two episodes. But where it shines is giving Clint Barton time breathe as a character, showing how he deals with being recognized as a superhero and the hardship that comes with it. — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) November 11, 2021

BroBible's Eric Italiano also criticized the story of "Hawkeye," calling it "cobbled together and undercooked."

Maybe itâ€™s because Iâ€™m not in the Christmas spirit yet, but the early episodes of #Hawkeye donâ€™t really do it for me. It feels cobbled together and undercooked, as if Marvel said to themselves, â€œWell, the audience has enjoyed XYZ before, so letâ€™s give that to them again!â€ 🏹 pic.twitter.com/l8C6i38Ymg — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) November 11, 2021

Fandom's Eric Goldman was another fan of the street-level stakes and also points to an amazing performance from Hailee Steinfeld, while Gizmodo's Germain Lussier praises the depth of the lead characters.

Iâ€™ve seen the first two episodes of #Hawkeye and really dug them. It gives you some interesting new insight into Clintâ€™s POV and Kate is instantly incredibly endearing. Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld make for a really fun duo. Also, Lucky the Pizza Dog is a very good boy. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 11, 2021

I really enjoyed the first two episodes of #Hawkeye. It's light and breezy in a very Shane Black way but the depths to which it simultaneously explores Clint's trauma and Kate's privilege really surprised me. Not 100% sold on the story yet but the characters are excellent. pic.twitter.com/wR6kg2Gou4 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 11, 2021

So far, there are two popular opinions uniting these reactions: Hailee Steinfeld shines in the role of Kate Bishop and "Hawkeye" is a welcome break from world-ending stakes and cosmic disasters.

If you're a fan of street-level stakes in the MCU like I am, then #Hawkeye is right in your wheelhouse. Hailee Steinfeld and Tony "Tell Me Again" Dalton truly steal the show, and I'm already looking forward to the day when Kate Bishop meets Yelena Belova. pic.twitter.com/A3W7uIl1on — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) November 11, 2021

The #MCU steps back from the big scale and #Hawkeye brings us a street level story full of heart. Hailee Steinfeld is an instant MCU favorite and Jeremy Renner plays the perfect veteran superhero. Prepare to fall in love with both Hawkeyes.Â This is THAT comic brought to life. pic.twitter.com/rrQwFn4Wnl — Matt Roembke – TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) November 11, 2021

#Hawkeye is a refreshing break from the grand-scale cosmic (and multiversal) madness we've seen from the MCU recently, going fully street-level to deliver a fun and engaging Christmas-coloured murder mystery. Full review on @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/avQubJj6RM — Ariel (@AriRELK) November 11, 2021

I CAN FINALLY YELL ABOUT IT! #Hawkeye is everything I've ever wanted in a series! The opening scene made my heart BURST. I knew Hailee was going to be perfect but she still blew me away. She embodies Kate's humor, drive, & energy so well & I love every scene with her and Renner. — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) November 11, 2021

All in all, it sounds like we're about to spend the next few weeks raving about a hilarious and refreshing performance from Steinfeld. But she's not the only breakout star — there's also plenty of room to love Lucky The Pizza Dog.

The first two episodes of #Hawkeye do not miss 🏹 Just great fun with an intriguing central mystery, Hailee Steinfeld is already a fantastic addition as Kate Bishop, quickly forming an entertaining dynamic with Clint – although Lucky The Pizza Dog has my heart 🐶 pic.twitter.com/tPJHsckNrw — Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) November 11, 2021

Speaking of breakout performances, there might a Tony award in the MCU's future if "Rogers: The Musical" is as fun as it sounds.

#Hawkeye is my favorite of all the Marvel Studios series released thus far. Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner are fantastic together. Loved the banter between them. The Rogers The Musical scene and Kateâ€™s take on Hawkeyeâ€™s branding are hilarious. Oh, & Lucky the dog is the best. pic.twitter.com/1ZOOImzrOI — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 11, 2021

Some comments also hint towards the specifics: like an exciting opening sequence and many more lively scenes to follow.

#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it. Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate & Clint's dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3! pic.twitter.com/BzBsuc5XmC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

The new #Hawkeye series is fantastic. It's so lively and gets me excited for Phase 4. Hailee Steinfeld is charming in her role as Kate Bishop. So many Easter Eggs. It's just a fun series that doesn't require theories, which is a nice change. It's just straight up fun. pic.twitter.com/Izak1osY1T — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) November 11, 2021

I truly enjoyed every second of #Hawkeyeâ€™s first two episodes. Plus, I already adore the dynamic between Clint Barton & Kate Bishop. @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld work so well together, creating a fun & entertaining new series. Thereâ€™s also a lot of heart, which I loved. 💜 pic.twitter.com/o26MKsohrT — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) November 11, 2021

Everything's coming up "Hawkeye" according to these early reviews. It may lack in plotting and veer directly into silliness, but still makes for a great time overall. Most importantly, Steinfeld and Renner make for an entertaining duo, whether fending off villains or just sharing a small-time scene. The stripped down story of the series sounds like a refreshing entry into the MCU. So there's nothing left to do now but... wait.

"Hawkeye" premieres the first two episodes of the series on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.