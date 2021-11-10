Henry Cavill Would Love To Play Marvel's Captain Britain, Wouldn't Say No To James Bond

Ordinarily, playing the role of Superman in a series of (mostly) successful movies would tend to go down as an actor's most famous, beloved, and memorable performance. Though there's plenty of very vocal fans of his DC Universe appearances, Henry Cavill has leveraged his post-Superman opportunities to tackle even more talked-about projects, like his villainous turn in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," his charming supporting role as famous detective Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's "Enola Holmes," and especially his ongoing gig as the lead of the Netflix series "The Witcher."

As one of the more prominent and recognizable British actors currently working, Cavill has always been a popular fan-cast for the role of James Bond after the end of Daniel Craig's run with "No Time to Die" and, given the uncertainty of his future as Superman, any number of other superheroes — even if that means crossing the aisle to Marvel. Though Cavill doesn't actually confirm any details about prior or ongoing talks, he does at least comment on his interest in joining either of those franchises. Job interviews have to start somewhere, you know!