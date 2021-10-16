Superman Officially Has A New Motto In The DC Universe

This isn't the first time that Superman's motto has changed as the eras progressed. The 1940s slogan had been invented to support the U.S. World War II war efforts and revived for the 1950s "Adventures of Superman" TV series (at the peak of McCarthyism). In the 1960s, the motto was shifted to "truth, justice, and freedom" for the cartoon series "The New Adventures of Superman" before being shifted back for 1978's film "Superman: The Movie." The "American Way" history had since been dropped from subsequent adaptations as early as the 1993 series "Lois & Clark" (which adapted the motto into 'truth and justice').

While "the American Way" was initiated in Superman's motto for contextual political reasons, it always struck an odd chord because Superman, while raised on a Kansas farm, is a properly global (if not universal) hero. In a press statement, Jim Lee explains that the new change is intended "to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman's incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world."

The best part of the new motto? Fighting for a better tomorrow ties the hero back to the value that he represents the universe-over: hope.