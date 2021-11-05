Daily Podcast: An Interview With Eternals Director Chloé Zhao, Plus Wicked, Werewolf By Night, And More
On the November 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the Wicked movie cast, an upcoming Marvel Halloween special, The Incal movie, Gal Gadot's Disney movie, and Daniel Dae Kim joining the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Then, HT presents her interview with Eternals director Chloé Zhao.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
(Ben og Anya) Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Have Been Cast As Glinda And Elphaba In Jon Chu's Wicked Adaptation
-
(Ben og Jeremy) Gael Garcia Bernal Will Star As Werewolf By Night In A Marvel Halloween Special For Disney+
-
(Ben og Shania) The Incal Movie Coming From Taika Waititi, Will Adapt Jodorowksy's Foundational Comic
-
(HT og Kaylee) Disney's Live-Action Snow White Has Found Its Gal ... Gadot, That Is, As The Evil Queen
-
(HT og BJ) Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Cast Of Avatar: The Last Airbender As Fire Lord Ozai
In Our Feature Presentation:
-
Eternals Director Chloé Zhao On Superhero Movies As The New Westerns, Examining Humanity Through Marvel [Interview]
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.