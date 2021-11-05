Daily Podcast: An Interview With Eternals Director Chloé Zhao, Plus Wicked, Werewolf By Night, And More

On the November 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the Wicked movie cast, an upcoming Marvel Halloween special, The Incal movie, Gal Gadot's Disney movie, and Daniel Dae Kim joining the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Then, HT presents her interview with Eternals director Chloé Zhao.

