Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Cast Of Avatar: The Last Airbender As Fire Lord Ozai

Water. Earth. Fire. Air.

My grandmother used to tell me stories about the old days, a time of peace when the Avatar kept balance between the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads. But that all changed when the Fire Nation attacked ... and then Daniel Dae Kim was cast as Lord Ozai and now we welcome our Fire Nation overlords with open arms.

Netflix has been working on the live-action adaptation of the mega-popular Nickelodeon series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" for what feels like a lifetime, and many have been skeptical following the universally panned live-action film from M. Night Shyamalan. That said, today's announcement of Daniel Dae Kim being cast as Fire Lord Ozai, the merciless leader of the Fire Nation and Prince Zuko's father, is sure to bring serious joy to anyone who wasn't already hyped about the casting announcement of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko. Daniel Dae Kim is known to most for his roles on "Hawaii Five-O," "Lost," the "Divergent" series, and "Hellboy."

Daniel Dae Kim has joined the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender! He will play Fire Lord Ozai; Prince Zukoâ€™s father, the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation! pic.twitter.com/R3mhadahjv — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2021

The new Netflix series is being showrun by Albert Kim ("Sleepy Hollow," "Nikita," "Leverage") after the original "Avatar" creators left the project due to creative differences. As perfect as this casting announcement is, this isn't Daniel Dae Kim's first adventure in the world of "Avatar," having voiced General Fong in one episode of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and Hiroshi Sato in seven episodes of "The Legend of Korra."