The Incal Movie Coming From Taika Waititi, Will Adapt Jodorowksy's Foundational Comic

Taika Waititi is going for gold as one of Hollywood's busiest directors. The Oscar-winner has been tapped for all sorts of projects in the last few years — including his upcoming Thor sequel, his entry into "Star Wars," and an adaptation of Flash Gordon. Now, he's adding another title to the mix, and it's a really ambitious project: Waititi will direct an adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky and late artist Mœbius' graphic novel, "The Incal."

The seminal 1970s comic is an epic space opera and remains one of the most revered comic-book properties in the industry. The story centers on intergalactic private eye John Difool, who happens upon a mystical artifact known as the Incal, which rockets him into an epic journey to save the universe. Joined by a ragtag crew, the reluctant hero embarks on an improbable mission, which doubles as a meaningful spiritual journey. Over the years, "The Incal" has developed a devoted readership and become one of the highest-selling sci-fi graphic novels in history. It's also the foundation of the "Jodoverse," which encompasses many of Jodorowsky's other best-selling series, including "The Metabarons" and "Megalex."

For the film adaptation, Waititi is teaming with his frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement ("What We Do in the Shadows", "Flight of the Conchords") as well as Peter Warren ("Ghost Team") to pen the script. As part of the official announcement, Waititi expressed his excitement about the upcoming project, saying:

"The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long. I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at HUMANOIDS for trusting me to do so,"

As for "The Incal" creator Jodorowsky, he clearly gave his blessing, saying "I fully trust Taika's creativity to give THE INCAL a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions." You can see him expand on this sentiment for yourself, in the announcement video below.