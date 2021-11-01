Eternals Director Chloé Zhao On Superhero Movies As The New Westerns, Examining Humanity Through Marvel [Interview]

So what do you think "Eternals" is in terms of that revisionist approach to the superhero genre?

Well, for example intellectually we have the idea of having more ambiguity in heroism. And again, our humanity is worth saving. What does strength look like? Celebrating feminine strength, not just the traditional masculine strength, in a woman. Things like that. It's just out when you've done something over and over and it's natural it's almost organic, so to say, but what if? You know? So we ask a lot of those questions, what ifs.

In addition to a more location based, naturalistic form of filmmaking you've also brought to Marvel a maturity that the MCU hasn't seen before, namely the sex scene. Was that something that you had to fight to include in " Eternals" or was that something that was part of the story from the beginning and they were just happy to have that be part of the new phase of Marvel?

Well, as you know the filmmaking process that from the day you write something on the page to showing it to an audience, people come in and ideas and accidents, good and bad. I think for this specific idea it was in the treatment, it was in the script, we planned on shooting it and then once we shot it, we edited it we showed it to Disney, we showed it to Marvel everyone said, "Oh, this is beautiful," and that's the end of the conversation. So it's actually a very smooth process.

Also, if you have seen the film you know the love between these two in a way defines the fate of humanity, of our planet. So I like to show them not just loving each other intellectually, emotionally, but also physically. And to show a sexual encounter in a compassionate, loving way, I think it's a very positive thing to do.

So was there ever any pushback from Marvel for any of your filmmaking ideas or choices while making "Eternals"?

No, because when I pitch the film I spent half of the time talking about what this is going to be, the other half how I want to make it. Sometimes that "how" is not discussed early on, that's big films and smaller films. If you are not honest about how you want to do it early on and make sure not only they agree with you but they're excited about it, you're going to have a problem down the line and we've seen that. But from the beginning everyone at Marvel was very excited about how I wanted to make this film and they supported me all the way through.