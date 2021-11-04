Gael Garcia Bernal Will Star As Werewolf By Night In A Marvel Halloween Special For Disney+

We previously brought you the news that Marvel was seeking a Latino actor to lead a werewolf-focused Halloween special. Naturally, the imaginations of many fans immediately gravitated towards the relatively niche (for us normies, at least) "Werewolf by Night" comics storyline from the 1970s, though that is actually a title claimed by two different Marvel characters – Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. The Wrap now has word that regardless of whichever character they've chosen to include in this special (if, indeed, it ends up being either of them and not an original character altogether), Latino actor Gael García Bernal has been hand-picked to star in the currently-untitled Halloween special. Bernal is most well-known for starring in Alfonso Cuarón's masterful "Y Tu Mamá También," the Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle," and most recently M. Night Shyamalan's "Old." He also voiced characters in "Maya and the Three" and "Coco."

As with "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," this special will air exclusively on Disney+ with production scheduled to begin in early 2022. The report indicates that the exact identity of the character who will be adapted in this Halloween special is still unknown, but expectations remain that the project will pull heavily from "Werewolf by Night." Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog originally created Jack Russell (who is, notably, not actually a terrier) for a total of 43 issues between 1972 and 1977. Jake Gomez eventually stepped up as Marvel's second "Lycanthrope" just last year, but either way, the MCU is clearly heading into some fascinatingly unknown territory between this, the Mahershala Ali-starring "Blade" reboot, and Oscar Isaac's "Moon Knight." Long Live Weird Marvel!