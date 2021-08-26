Marvel's Werewolf By Night Could Be Coming To Disney+ In New Special

Marvel Studios is reportedly about to "werewolf and go wild," as the Joker once said on late-night TV. We'd heard rumors about an adaptation of Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" comic that could be coming to the Disney+ streaming service, and now it sounds like Marvel is potentially moving forward with that project in the form of a Halloween Special.

The Wrap reports that Marvel "is actively searching for a Latino actor to lead the cast of an as-yet-untitled Halloween Special that will air on Disney+." According to their sources, it wants "a Latino male in his 30s" to star and is looking to commence production in early 2022. "Individuals with knowledge" of the project evidently peg it as a "Werewolf by Night" thing.

The Wrap's track record with sourcing on these matters is usually pretty good, so although Marvel itself hasn't officially confirmed anything yet, there's a very good chance we might be looking at a lycanthrope in the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year. If, in fact, this Halloween Special is centered on Werewolf by Night, then the character would be joining the supernatural likes of Blade, who is set to appear in his own new reboot film starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and directed by Bassam Tariq ("Mogul Mowgli").

Vampires versus werewolves: "Underworld" made a whole franchise out of the concept, and the monsters may soon occupy their own macabre corner of the MCU.