Daily Podcast: Book Of Boba Fett & Moonfall Trailers, Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness Villain
On the November 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and tv news, including The Book of Boba Fett and Moonfall trailers, and the villain for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
In The News:
- Reaction: The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer: The Original Mandalorian Returns To Conquer The Galaxy
Reaction: Moonfall Trailer: This Is The Wrong Kind Of Moon Landing
- Brad (og Jeremy): Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Villain Revealed, Via New Merchandise, Of Course
Brad (og Ryan): Who Is The Main Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Villain? Shuma-Gorath Explained
