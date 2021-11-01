The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer: The Original Mandalorian Returns To Conquer The Galaxy

Disney+ has at last unveiled the trailer and poster for "The Book of Boba Fett," the newest "Star Wars" TV series from Lucasfilm. Already from the first footage, we get an idea of the tone the show is going for, harkening to gangster epics like "The Godfather" or "Scarface," with the title Mandalorian clone/bounty hunter (Temeura Morrison) demanding a certain level of "respect" from the Tatooine underworld he now rules.

Starring Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, "The Book of Boba Fett" is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Although no new cast have been revealed, we do know that "Mandalorian" vets Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez and Bryce Dallas Howard will direct some of the episodes. "Mandalorian" composer Ludwig Göransson will also return to the fold, providing the music to which Fett will smash various alien's skulls to.

Overall, this series looks like it will be a leaner, meaner show than the Baby Yoda-centric "Mandalorian." While it will surely take us to other planets besides Tatooine, it seems that Boba will have his hands full bending the various crime syndicates to his will. But will Boba become such a force to be reckoned with that the Republic or even Luke Skywalker's fledgling Jedi will have to deal with him?