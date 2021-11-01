The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer: The Original Mandalorian Returns To Conquer The Galaxy
Disney+ has at last unveiled the trailer and poster for "The Book of Boba Fett," the newest "Star Wars" TV series from Lucasfilm. Already from the first footage, we get an idea of the tone the show is going for, harkening to gangster epics like "The Godfather" or "Scarface," with the title Mandalorian clone/bounty hunter (Temeura Morrison) demanding a certain level of "respect" from the Tatooine underworld he now rules.
Starring Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, "The Book of Boba Fett" is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Although no new cast have been revealed, we do know that "Mandalorian" vets Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez and Bryce Dallas Howard will direct some of the episodes. "Mandalorian" composer Ludwig Göransson will also return to the fold, providing the music to which Fett will smash various alien's skulls to.
Overall, this series looks like it will be a leaner, meaner show than the Baby Yoda-centric "Mandalorian." While it will surely take us to other planets besides Tatooine, it seems that Boba will have his hands full bending the various crime syndicates to his will. But will Boba become such a force to be reckoned with that the Republic or even Luke Skywalker's fledgling Jedi will have to deal with him?
The Book of Boba Fett Trailer
Disney+ has also unveiled the new key art poster for the show, which you can see below. As you can see, they're going heavy on iconography we're already familiar with from "Mandalorian" season 2, namely Boba, Fennec Shand and the beloved Slave One ship first seen in "The Empire Strikes Back." Clearly the streamer is keeping its cards close to the chest when it comes to this show, and we're all for it since the weekly episode releases starting on December 29 will no doubt lead to lots of fun water cooler speculation through the beginning of 2022.
Check out the poster below!
Here is the official synopses:
"'The Book of Boba Fett,' a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of 'The Mandalorian,' finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."