The Mandalorian Composer Ludwig Göransson Will Return For The Book Of Boba Fett
Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson has very quickly become one of the most sought-after and prolific musicians in the entertainment biz. Next year alone the "Black Panther" Oscar-winner will return to the Marvel fold with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as well as his first score for an animated film with Pixar's "Turning Red," and he's assumed to be returning for the third season of Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."
But it doesn't stop there, as Film Music Reporter brings word that Göransson will be stepping in for music duties on the "Mandalorian" spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" as well. Shot under intense secrecy, with the crew under the impression they were making "The Mandalorian" Season 3 until two weeks into it, filming on "The Book of Boba Fett" wrapped in June under the eye of executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez. All three men also directed episodes, along with Bryce Dallas Howard.
With an expected December 2021 premiere for the show on Disney+, Göransson's scoring sessions for "The Book of Boba Fett" have already begun in the last few weeks. Temuera Morrison will reprise his role as the titular bounty hunter in "The Book of Boba Fett," with Ming-Na Wen also returning as assassin Fennec Shand.
The New Sound of Star Wars?
For decades it has been John Williams and his iconic fanfare that have represented the sound of "Star Wars" to the world. Besides writing the music for all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, Williams also composed and conducted the main Han Solo theme for "Solo: A Star Wars Story." John Powell and Michael Giacchino did fine scores for the two "Star Wars" spin-off movies, and Kevin Kiner has the animated shows like "Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch" on lockdown. But it is Göransson who seems to be emerging as the heir apparent to Williams.
Granted, he has not been officially hired to do the music for any of the upcoming "Star Wars" features as of yet, including Patty Jenkins' pending 2023 release "Rogue Squadron." However, Göransson's bona fides as an Academy Award-winning film composer are very clear, as is his apparent commitment to the Lucasfilm franchise. Besides taking home back-to-back Emmy Awards for his Ennio Morricone-esque work on the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian," he also created the fanfare for the "Star Wars" brand logo that opens all the recent series.
One of the big things that the feature unit of "Star Wars" has been missing so far is the sense of continuity that the television division led by Filoni seems to have in spades. In other words, don't be surprised to see Göransson taking on an increasingly prominent role in the future of a galaxy far, far away.