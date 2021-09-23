The Mandalorian Composer Ludwig Göransson Will Return For The Book Of Boba Fett

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson has very quickly become one of the most sought-after and prolific musicians in the entertainment biz. Next year alone the "Black Panther" Oscar-winner will return to the Marvel fold with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as well as his first score for an animated film with Pixar's "Turning Red," and he's assumed to be returning for the third season of Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

But it doesn't stop there, as Film Music Reporter brings word that Göransson will be stepping in for music duties on the "Mandalorian" spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" as well. Shot under intense secrecy, with the crew under the impression they were making "The Mandalorian" Season 3 until two weeks into it, filming on "The Book of Boba Fett" wrapped in June under the eye of executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez. All three men also directed episodes, along with Bryce Dallas Howard.

With an expected December 2021 premiere for the show on Disney+, Göransson's scoring sessions for "The Book of Boba Fett" have already begun in the last few weeks. Temuera Morrison will reprise his role as the titular bounty hunter in "The Book of Boba Fett," with Ming-Na Wen also returning as assassin Fennec Shand.