Moonfall Trailer: This Is The Wrong Kind Of Moon Landing

"Moonfall" stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson as Jo Fowler and Brian Harper, two astronauts who — with the help of conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) — attempt to save the world from total destruction after the moon is knocked out of orbit and set on a collision course with its old friend and neighbor, Earth. To stop the moon from destroying our home completely, Jo and Brian must go on a crucial mission into space where they will learn, as the synopsis tantalizingly teases, that "our moon is not what we think it is."

Is the moon a sentient being, like Ego the Living Planet? Is it a satellite created by aliens to monitor life on Earth? Is it full of bees? Is it made of cheese? These are questions that demand answers.

Emmerich last returned to the disaster movie genre in 2016 with the sequel "Independence Day: Resurgence," which performed passably well at the box office but failed to leave much of a cultural impact. The premise of "Moonfall" is unique enough to make it one of the most intriguing movies on Lionsgate's 2022 slate, and the marketing of it as a horror movie where the moon is the villain has certainly been entertaining. It looks ridiculous, but after a couple of years of dealing with a real-life global disaster, a film where the moon attacks could be the exact flavor of ridiculous that audiences need.

The cast of "Moonfall" also includes Michael Peña ("Ant-Man"), Carolina Bartczak ("X-Men: Apocalypse"), Charlie Plummer ("All the Money in the World"), Kelly Yu ("So Young"), Donald Sutherland ("The Hunger Games"), Eme Ikwuakor ("Inhumans"), and Maxim Roy ("Shadowhunters").

"Moonfall" arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.