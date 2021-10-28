New Moonfall Images Feature Cool Spacesuits, Hot Movie Stars, Moons Falling

Today brings something fun for fans of disaster movies, as we have new images from director Roland Emmerich's "Moonfall." Emmerich, the man behind "Independence Day" and "2012," is no stranger to such large-scale disaster filmmaking. In this case he appears to have truly outdone himself, bringing the moon on a collision course with Earth, with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson along for the ride.

If you want to know what a fight between the Earth and the moon looks like, check out these new stills from "Moonfall:"

We previously got a teaser trailer for the flick, which was precisely what one might expect from a movie titled "Moonfall" from the mind of Emmerich. These images further assert that we are getting what I might be willing to call a spiritual successor to "Armageddon." Bring it on. We also have the synopsis for the movie, which reads as follows: