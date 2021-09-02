Moonfall Trailer: Director Roland Emmerich Is Back To Destroy The World, Again

In "Moonfall," the moon suddenly comes falling towards Earth. It's that simple. We have only a few weeks before the moon comes crashing into our planet, and for some reason, former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) thinks that she knows how to stop it. But she'll have an uphill battle convincing anybody to believe her.



As if the insanity of the ramifications of the moon being on a collision course with Earth wasn't crazy enough, especially with all the environmental chaos it will create with the tides and gravity and all that jazz, there appears to be another mystery at the center of this catastrophe. You'll notice that in the last few closing shots of the trailer, there appears to be some kind of creature involved in the action. Along with that, the official synopsis for the movie notes that we'll find out "our Moon is not what we think it is."



Oh boy, the moon is actually some kind of giant spaceship for a dormant alien race, isn't it? If that's the case, this may be the most Roland Emmerich movie to ever exist. Aliens, planetary destruction, space, nonsense. It's all here! If the pandemic doesn't allow me to see this movie when it's intended to hit the big screen this year, then I will figure out a way to crash the moon into the planet myself.