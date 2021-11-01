Sorry, But I'm Still Not Used To Boba Fett Not Wearing His Helmet At All Times
The trailer for the new Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett" is here, and as you'd expect, there's quite a bit of Boba Fett to be seen. He's just not wearing his helmet a whole lot, which is still kind of weird for those of us who grew up with the character being a silent, mysterious, faceless type. No one can blame Disney for wanting to let actor Temuera Morrison fully emote with his handsome, grizzled features, but they did hide Pedro Pascal's face for almost every episode of "The Mandalorian." That's more criminal than whatever they're getting up to at Jabba's Palace.
An Iconic Hunk of Metal
There are a handful of characters in popular fiction that people automatically associate with their headgear. Just think about Judge Dredd, Master Chief from "Halo," or the Stig from "Top Gear" without their helmets on — it's an abomination. Boba Fett didn't have much dialogue, but people were fascinated by him. Even after her got munched by the Sarlacc, fans bought action figures and spin-off novels in droves. Part of what made him so cool was the mystery; he was a silent mercenary on a mission, kind of a Clint Eastwood "Man with No Name" type.
The titular character in "The Mandalorian" ends up being a little closer to that archetype than old Boba, who was revealed to be alive and kicking during the events of season 2. After getting his armor back from Mando, the grizzled old clone helped save little Grogu. But as we saw in the post-credit sequence, Fett had some big plans of his own.
While both of our main Mandalorian heroes are orphans, they seem to be of split mind about traditions. One almost never removes his helmet, which the other seems to take it off constantly. Yes, looking at you, Mr. Fett.
A Crime Lord With a Bucket Head
Okay, okay, so it's not entirely fair to want Fett to wear his signature helmet all the time. He's not a bounty hunter anymore, he's not a particularly strict Mandalorian, and now he has all kinds of crime boss work to do. It's pretty hard to stare someone down when they can't see your eyes! Fett can't exactly do his best Marlon Brando in "The Godfather" with a green bucket on his head, now can he?
Seeing the former bounty hunter's face so frequently is going to take some getting used to, but it'll all be worth it to enjoy an underground crime series in the "Star Wars" universe when "The Book of Boba Fett" hits Disney+ on December 29, 2021.