Sorry, But I'm Still Not Used To Boba Fett Not Wearing His Helmet At All Times

There are a handful of characters in popular fiction that people automatically associate with their headgear. Just think about Judge Dredd, Master Chief from "Halo," or the Stig from "Top Gear" without their helmets on — it's an abomination. Boba Fett didn't have much dialogue, but people were fascinated by him. Even after her got munched by the Sarlacc, fans bought action figures and spin-off novels in droves. Part of what made him so cool was the mystery; he was a silent mercenary on a mission, kind of a Clint Eastwood "Man with No Name" type.

The titular character in "The Mandalorian" ends up being a little closer to that archetype than old Boba, who was revealed to be alive and kicking during the events of season 2. After getting his armor back from Mando, the grizzled old clone helped save little Grogu. But as we saw in the post-credit sequence, Fett had some big plans of his own.

While both of our main Mandalorian heroes are orphans, they seem to be of split mind about traditions. One almost never removes his helmet, which the other seems to take it off constantly. Yes, looking at you, Mr. Fett.