Marilyn Monroe Biopic Blonde Will Be Released As NC-17 Director's Cut

And if early reports are to be believed, the subject matter seems to get pretty intense. Again, World of Reel has reported that Netflix originally balked over a graphic sexual assault scene as well as other sexual content included in the film. On the other hand, Joyce Carol Oates, author of the book "Blonde," which the film is based on, seemed to have nothing but good things to say about the film, and didn't mention its sexual content at all. The author tweeted, "an exquisite portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Ana de Armas & director Andrew Dominic; one without the other could perhaps not have worked this magic. the tone of the film is hard to classify, not surreal but not totally realistic, not 'horror' but suffused with the dread of horror."

Although, who really knows when we'll get a taste of that dread for ourselves? Besides the sort of unspecific release date of 2022, there's no news on when "Blonde" will be available to stream from the comfort of your couch. Until it's out in the world and we can judge Ana de Armas' performance for ourselves, you'll just have to scratch your biopic itch with the other blonde-haired celebrity biopic that's making the rounds right now.