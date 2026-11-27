We are officially in a new era for 007, with Robert Pattinson recently being announced as the new James Bond, in the wake of Amazon buying the rights to the 64 year-old movie franchise. Before we see what director Denis Villeneuve is cooking, and whether he allows Pattinson to be a little weirdo, this is the time to look back at the franchise so far — what worked and what didn't, and the legacy previous Bond actors have left behind.

As a confession, I have never experienced the James Bond franchise. My only familiarity with it is the N64 game "GoldenEye 007," which I played religiously with friends growing up. I have never watched a single one of these movies before, though I very much enjoy a good spy thriller like the "Mission: Impossible" movies, or the "Fast & Furious" movies when they forget about the drag racing.

So when the editors at /Film asked if I wanted to binge Daniel Craig's James Bond movies and write my honest thoughts about them, I figured I might as well clear a cinematic blindspot on my list. After over 20 movies in the franchise, what did the Craig movies do to keep the Bond franchise fresh, while also competing in the era of mega-budget globe-trotting spy thrillers and action adventure films?

Well, in short, these movies rule. Big shocker, eh? Well, I actually was skeptical at first. My only perception of Bond as a franchise was that of a suave English womanizer who occasionally dealt with ridiculously cartoonish villains in over-the-top sci-fi plots (not that dissimilar to "Fast & Furious," actually). What I discovered was that, sure, but also a lot more.