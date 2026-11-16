After well over a year of rampant speculation, Amazon MGM Studios and director Denis Villeneuve have found their James Bond, and it's Robert Pattinson. As many have noted, Pattinson's casting as Bond marks the first time an established movie star has been brought on to play 007 (Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan were TV stars prior to earning their license to kill), and some folks are lamenting that the fun of a Bond transition is getting to watch an actor grow into the role. Pattinson, however, offers moviegoers a different opportunity: Just how will this actor, who's renowned for playing weirdos and affecting strange accents, approach a character who hasn't exhibited much of a sense of humor since Roger Moore surrendered his Walther PPK in 1985?

Pattinson's run as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" movies led many to underestimate him as an actor. He played the vampire Edward Cullen as a brooding emo teenager (though he's actually 104 years old), and, at least until Bill Condon came on to direct the final two installments, the films generally didn't ask much of him. He also might've hurt himself with his portrayal of a young Salvador Dali in 2008's "Little Ashes," where his interesting physical and vocal choices are undone by a perfectly awful Spanish accent.

But once he got clear of "Twilight," Pattinson began flaunting his versatility in films like David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis," David Michôd's "The Rover" (where he's deeply moving as a twitchy southerner who can't take care of himself), and Josh and Bennie Safdie's "Good Time" (which lets him cut loose as a low-level New York City criminal). No actor has stepped into the role of Bond with as varied a resume as this. And it only gets more varied the further along you read.