Robert Pattinson's James Bond Gives The Franchise An Opportunity It's Never Had Before
After well over a year of rampant speculation, Amazon MGM Studios and director Denis Villeneuve have found their James Bond, and it's Robert Pattinson. As many have noted, Pattinson's casting as Bond marks the first time an established movie star has been brought on to play 007 (Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan were TV stars prior to earning their license to kill), and some folks are lamenting that the fun of a Bond transition is getting to watch an actor grow into the role. Pattinson, however, offers moviegoers a different opportunity: Just how will this actor, who's renowned for playing weirdos and affecting strange accents, approach a character who hasn't exhibited much of a sense of humor since Roger Moore surrendered his Walther PPK in 1985?
Pattinson's run as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" movies led many to underestimate him as an actor. He played the vampire Edward Cullen as a brooding emo teenager (though he's actually 104 years old), and, at least until Bill Condon came on to direct the final two installments, the films generally didn't ask much of him. He also might've hurt himself with his portrayal of a young Salvador Dali in 2008's "Little Ashes," where his interesting physical and vocal choices are undone by a perfectly awful Spanish accent.
But once he got clear of "Twilight," Pattinson began flaunting his versatility in films like David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis," David Michôd's "The Rover" (where he's deeply moving as a twitchy southerner who can't take care of himself), and Josh and Bennie Safdie's "Good Time" (which lets him cut loose as a low-level New York City criminal). No actor has stepped into the role of Bond with as varied a resume as this. And it only gets more varied the further along you read.
Let Robert Pattinson be a weird James Bond!
One of Robert Pattinson's zaniest performances can be found in David and Nathan Zellner's "Damsel," a dark Western comedy where he plays an eccentric pioneer who speaks in a high-pitched twang. He's an overbearing type who's not nearly as smart or entertaining as he thinks he is. Contrast this with his sublime turn as a tormented sea dog in Robert Eggers' "The Lighthouse." There, Pattinson makes for a weathered, sour delight as a lighthouse keeper who detests his tyrannical superior (Willem Dafoe) — the same chap who happens to be his only companion in this Maine lighthouse (circa 1890).
If you're looking for hints as to how Pattinson might play James Bond, he's conventionally charming and suave as agent Neil in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," yet he plays Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" as more of an aloof and dour oddball than most other actors have. If Denis Villeneuve wants a dark and brooding 007, then Pattinson's Caped Crusader might be a helpful point of reference.
For those hoping that Villeneuve might lighten up the James Bond franchise, look at his filmography. It's highly unlikely he'll let Pattinson yuk it up à la Roger Moore. But nowadays, it seems like Pattinson can't help but make interesting choices. (Just look at his 2026 trifecta of "The Odyssey," "The Drama" and "Primetime.") He's one of our most interesting stars, and it would be a shame if Villeneuve played it safe and had him do Daniel Craig redux. I think that's also unlikely, but if the filmmaker could let Pattinson sprinkle some behavioral quirks into the part, we could have our most interesting Bond ... well, ever.