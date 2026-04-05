Robert Pattinson's 2018 Western Comedy Is Maybe The Batman Actor's Most Underrated Movie
While Robert Pattinson has tackled quite a few unusual roles in his career, he remains best known for playing the glittery vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" movies and starring in Matt Reeves's "The Batman" as the titular Caped Crusader. In between taking on big franchise titles, however, Pattinson tends to make smaller films that allow him to give his Pattinsoniest performances, and there are few more interesting than his underseen 2018 Western dark comedy "Damsel."
"Damsel" (not to be confused with the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy movie of the same name) comes from brothers David and Nathan Zellner, the writing and directing duo behind the "Fargo" sorta-meta-sequel "Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter" and the delightfully bizarre Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) family dramedy "Sasquatch Sunset." It follows Pattinson as Samuel Alabaster, a well-to-do pioneer who undertakes a journey across the frontier to propose to his beloved, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). He hires the alcoholic Parson Henry (David Zellner) to officiate the proposed wedding and buys a miniature horse named Butterscotch to be Penelope's wedding gift, then heads off.
Where Pattinson usually plays tortured souls or raving weirdos, he goes completely against type in "Damsel." Indeed, Samuel is an optimistic do-gooder with a can-do attitude, and that alone makes this film worth checking out. Of course, it also helps that this bittersweet comedy is plenty funny.
Damsel is a darkly comic Western that feels like a lost Coen Brothers flick
The tone of "Damsel" calls to mind the Westerns of the Coen Brothers, especially their pitch-dark anthology film "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." Similarly, when /Film reviewed "Damsel" back in 2018, our writeup noted the similarities between the movie and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch's underrated and offbeat Western "Dead Man." Like "Dead Man" and "Buster Scruggs," "Damsel" mixes melancholy with eccentric humor and moves along at its own leisurely pace. This strange little Western requires a solid attention span, but it rewards viewers with absurdist laughs and great performances, especially from Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.
Like the Zellners' other films, "Damsel" is as sad as it is silly and takes some particularly dark turns, which makes Pattinson's perpetually perky performance as Samuel that much more important (and impressive). Critics were somewhat mixed on the film at the time of its original release (it currently has a 67% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but just about every review out there highlights both Pattinson and Wasikowska's performances. Look, the movie's laid-back pacing and tonal swings might be a bit much for some folks, but "Damsel" is one weird Western that deserves more love.