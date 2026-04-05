Robert Pattinson's 2018 Western Comedy Is Maybe The Batman Actor's Most Underrated Movie

While Robert Pattinson has tackled quite a few unusual roles in his career, he remains best known for playing the glittery vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" movies and starring in Matt Reeves's "The Batman" as the titular Caped Crusader. In between taking on big franchise titles, however, Pattinson tends to make smaller films that allow him to give his Pattinsoniest performances, and there are few more interesting than his underseen 2018 Western dark comedy "Damsel."

"Damsel" (not to be confused with the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy movie of the same name) comes from brothers David and Nathan Zellner, the writing and directing duo behind the "Fargo" sorta-meta-sequel "Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter" and the delightfully bizarre Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) family dramedy "Sasquatch Sunset." It follows Pattinson as Samuel Alabaster, a well-to-do pioneer who undertakes a journey across the frontier to propose to his beloved, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). He hires the alcoholic Parson Henry (David Zellner) to officiate the proposed wedding and buys a miniature horse named Butterscotch to be Penelope's wedding gift, then heads off.

Where Pattinson usually plays tortured souls or raving weirdos, he goes completely against type in "Damsel." Indeed, Samuel is an optimistic do-gooder with a can-do attitude, and that alone makes this film worth checking out. Of course, it also helps that this bittersweet comedy is plenty funny.