20 Years Ago Today: The Best James Bond Movie Ever Made Was Released In Theaters
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There are very few franchises in cinema history that can compete with James Bond in terms of sheer viability across multiple decades. From "Dr. No," which kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise, to Daniel Craig's swan song "No Time to Die," 007 has endured. But 20 years ago, Bond reached his full potential as an icon of the silver screen.
20 years ago today, director Martin Campbell's "Casino Royale" first hit theaters. At the time, Craig was an up-and-coming star who wasn't a popular choice to take over as author Ian Fleming's beloved British creation. He was taking over for Pierce Brosnan, who had an uneven four film run that ended with arguably the worst James Bond movie of all time, "Die Another Day." To put it lightly, the pressure was on, but Campbell and Craig delivered in a huge way. "Casino Royale" is an undeniable masterwork of blockbuster filmmaking.
In stark contrast to "Die Another Day," which came out just four years earlier, "Casino Royale" was gritty, grounded, and opened up Bond to a new generation, while also serving as a welcome surprise to those who'd loved 007 for years. Opinions vary as they always do, but two decades removed, this pitch perfect piece of franchise filmmaking stands head and shoulders above everything that's come before or since. At the very least, it sits firmly in the top three with some room for debate.
What wasn't up for debate? Bond, James Bond was back, baby. Be it someone's first "Bond" movie or their 20th, this worked like gangbusters. It's the kind of movie that can make someone a fan of a franchise for life.
Casino Royale is everything a James Bond movie can and should be
Just to show my hand, I've been watching "James Bond" for over 30 years and "Skyfall" was the movie that made me a lifelong fan. That said, I can admit that "Casino Royale" is very arguably the "better" movie, even if I personally enjoy "Skyfall" more. Every single time I watch it, I marvel at how perfect it is.
It certainly doesn't hurt that Martin Campbell has a real eye for 007. "GoldenEye" was the most important box office hit in "James Bond" history, as it had to relaunch the franchise following a six-year gap. Campbell is the man who knew how to bring Bond into the '90s with a fresh take. Similarly, when it was time to bring Bond into the 21st century, Campbell was called upon to work his magic. What's fascinating, though, is that "GoldenEye" and "Casino Royale" couldn't be more different.
"GoldenEye" was something of a grab bag, mixing some of the best elements of the Sean Connery and Roger Moore eras into one. "Casino Royale," on the other hand, was a full-blown origin story, adapting Ian Fleming's very first "Bond" novel. It was also very modern, totally willing to embrace the future and move away from the past. But that doesn't mean it forgot what Bond can and should be.
Campbell managed to get the most out of Craig's performance, turning him into both a handsome, charming devil of a man, as well as a ruthless killer. It's fun. It's glamorous. It's hair-raising. It's sexy. It's not so serious that it loses the fun along the way. It's truly the platonic ideal of what a "James Bond" movie should be, and the culmination of more than four decades of filmmaking up to that point.
Casino Royale has something for every James Bond fan, new and old
"Casino Royale" has something for every fan. There are people who grew up with movies like "Goldfinger" who will always love that as the quintessential "Bond" movie, but those classics don't resonate with some modern viewers. There are those who relish the camp and deeply British sensibilities of something like "The Spy Who Loved Me," but that may not work for a younger viewer who is trying to understand who this 007 fellow is.
This movie encapsulates the Bond-ness of it all in a way that everyone can enjoy. It certainly doesn't hurt that Mads Mikkelsen's Le Chiffre is one of the greatest James Bond villains ever. Or that the big climax at the center of the film is at a poker table, rather than some giant action sequence. Don't get me wrong, we get plenty of action, but the poker game is a subversion of expectations and embraces a big part of Bond's history.
Then there's Vesper Lynd. Vesper Lynd in "Casino Royale" was the most difficult Bond girl to cast, but Eva Green ate the role up and gave an emotional core to the movie. A meaningful love interest is something that so many of the Bond films are missing, as he tends to think of women as "disposable pleasures," to quote Lynd. The relationship here raises the stakes, and the chemistry between Green and Craig is off the charts.
2012's "Skyfall" became the biggest Bond movie ever, but there's no way that would have happened if "Casino Royale" didn't tee up the ball so beautifully. This is the movie that this franchise is going to have to measure up to from now until the end of time. This set a new high-water mark for one of cinema's most long-lasting icons.