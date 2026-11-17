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There are very few franchises in cinema history that can compete with James Bond in terms of sheer viability across multiple decades. From "Dr. No," which kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise, to Daniel Craig's swan song "No Time to Die," 007 has endured. But 20 years ago, Bond reached his full potential as an icon of the silver screen.

20 years ago today, director Martin Campbell's "Casino Royale" first hit theaters. At the time, Craig was an up-and-coming star who wasn't a popular choice to take over as author Ian Fleming's beloved British creation. He was taking over for Pierce Brosnan, who had an uneven four film run that ended with arguably the worst James Bond movie of all time, "Die Another Day." To put it lightly, the pressure was on, but Campbell and Craig delivered in a huge way. "Casino Royale" is an undeniable masterwork of blockbuster filmmaking.

In stark contrast to "Die Another Day," which came out just four years earlier, "Casino Royale" was gritty, grounded, and opened up Bond to a new generation, while also serving as a welcome surprise to those who'd loved 007 for years. Opinions vary as they always do, but two decades removed, this pitch perfect piece of franchise filmmaking stands head and shoulders above everything that's come before or since. At the very least, it sits firmly in the top three with some room for debate.

What wasn't up for debate? Bond, James Bond was back, baby. Be it someone's first "Bond" movie or their 20th, this worked like gangbusters. It's the kind of movie that can make someone a fan of a franchise for life.