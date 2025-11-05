Why Casino Royale's Vesper Lynd Was The Most Difficult Bond Girl To Cast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Virtually nothing is as important to a "James Bond" movie as the actor playing 007. Some not-so-great movies in this franchise were elevated thanks to the actor in the lead role. See, Roger Moore's entire run as the character. But the Bond girl can be equally important. Such was the case with Eva Green as Vesper Lynd in "Casino Royale," quite arguably the greatest Bond Girl ever. While it's difficult to picture anyone else in the role now, Casting Vesper proved quite difficult.

Speaking with the Radio Times, longtime "James Bond" casting director Debbie McWilliams pulled the curtain back on the casting process for 2006's "Casino Royale." It's worth remembering that Daniel Craig's casting as Bond was controversial at the time. People didn't want a "blonde Bond." People were very concerned. Yet, Craig is now one of the most beloved actors to ever take on the role.

When it came to finding a Vesper to play off of Craig's Bond, controversy wasn't the issue. Rather, casting Bond's very intensive love interest was in part difficult because the whole Bond girl thing came with a certain stigma. "Prior to that film, there had been a sort of stigma around the 'Bond girl' role, and it was very hard to persuade serious actresses to even look at it," McWilliams explained. Speaking further, she revealed that there was pushback when Green's name came up: