I've Been Watching James Bond For Over 30 Years. One Daniel Craig Movie Made Me A Lifelong Fan

The "James Bond" movies have endured for more than 60 years. 007 has ruled the big screen after originating on the page in Ian Fleming's novels about the British spy. 1962's "Dr. No" kicked off one of the most enduring franchises in cinema history, and audiences, by and large, have never looked back.

Everyone has their own entrypoint into the series. As someone who grew up in the '90s, Pierce Brosnan was my first Bond. Even though "GoldenEye" was almost the end of the "James Bond" franchise, it was a new beginning in many ways. Like many people my age, I spent countless hours playing the "GoldenEye" video game on the N64 and, of course, I saw some of the movies here and there. However, it was not Brosnan who made me a lifelong fan of Mr. Bond, James Bond.

My true point of no return would come years later when director Sam Mendes delivered the modern blockbuster classic, "Skyfall." Despite serving as the third movie in the Daniel Craig era of Bond, it was the one that changed everything for me. There was the casual "Bond" fan who entered that Harkins theater in Mesa, Arizona, on that fateful November day in 2012, and the super fan who emerged after the lights came back up. It was one of those key "before and after" moments for this lover of blockbuster cinema.

I very much enjoyed "Casino Royale," widely considered the best "James Bond" movie ever, upon its release in 2006. Initially, I skipped "Quantum of Solace" in 2008. But when that first, unforgettable teaser trailer for "Skyfall" arrived in the post-"Dark Knight" world, my eyebrow raised. "This looks incredible," I thought. I was unprepared for how true that proved to be.