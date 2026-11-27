Prime Video has been serving up a feast for romantic comedy fans in 2026. Lili Reinhart's rom-com "The Love Hypothesis" just finished dominating the Prime Video charts, which came in the wake of Ester Expósito's romantic thriller "Drawn Together" becoming a Prime streaming hit. Now, the streamer has added a Christmas-themed romance just in time for the holidays, and this one stars "Landman" actor Michelle Randolph.

The film is called "Clashing Through the Snow" and before you immediately close this window just let me explain. Yes, the name sounds like the result of a "give me a cheesy Christmas rom-com title" ChatGPT prompt, but Randolph alone should pique your interest. The actor has quietly been delivering standout performances in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" and his "Yellowstone" prequel "1923." The former sees her play Ainsley Norris, the ditzy but determined daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's oil man Tommy Norris. Based on her performances in those shows, Randolph surely has a bright future ahead. While "Clashing Through the Snow" might not be her major breakthrough, it's doing pretty darn well on Prime Video.

Until recently, Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale's sports movie "Madden" was topping the Prime Video charts. But it's now been knocked out of the top spot by this festive romance movie, in which publishing editor Hannah Hendricks (Randolph) is forced to take a road trip with her rival, Ryan Mitchell (Chris Briney). You can see where this is going.