Landman Star Michelle Randolph's Christmas Movie Is Prime Video's Biggest Streaming Hit
Prime Video has been serving up a feast for romantic comedy fans in 2026. Lili Reinhart's rom-com "The Love Hypothesis" just finished dominating the Prime Video charts, which came in the wake of Ester Expósito's romantic thriller "Drawn Together" becoming a Prime streaming hit. Now, the streamer has added a Christmas-themed romance just in time for the holidays, and this one stars "Landman" actor Michelle Randolph.
The film is called "Clashing Through the Snow" and before you immediately close this window just let me explain. Yes, the name sounds like the result of a "give me a cheesy Christmas rom-com title" ChatGPT prompt, but Randolph alone should pique your interest. The actor has quietly been delivering standout performances in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" and his "Yellowstone" prequel "1923." The former sees her play Ainsley Norris, the ditzy but determined daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's oil man Tommy Norris. Based on her performances in those shows, Randolph surely has a bright future ahead. While "Clashing Through the Snow" might not be her major breakthrough, it's doing pretty darn well on Prime Video.
Until recently, Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale's sports movie "Madden" was topping the Prime Video charts. But it's now been knocked out of the top spot by this festive romance movie, in which publishing editor Hannah Hendricks (Randolph) is forced to take a road trip with her rival, Ryan Mitchell (Chris Briney). You can see where this is going.
Prime Video users have fallen in love with Michelle Randolph's Clashing Through the Snow
There are already plenty of great Christmas rom-coms, but judging by the audience reaction to "Clashing Through the Snow," we can now add another one to the list. The movie arrived on Prime Video on November 23, 2026, and subscribers wasted no time in pouncing on the movie like love-starved publishing editors.
According to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, the film has now hit number two on the United States overall Prime Video chart (which combines TV and films) as of Thanksgiving day, and sits at number one on the movie chart. But Michelle Randolph's comedy is proving popular elsewhere, too. In fact, it's become a global hit. At the time of writing, the film is charting on 61 countries' top 10 movie rankings, which is a pretty good showing. Even more impressive, "Clashing Through the Snow" is number one on the movie charts in 47 of those countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the movie has managed to break into the overall chart in 30 countries, taking the top spot in five of them. That means "Clashing Through the Snow" is the most-watched piece of media on Prime Video in Austria, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, and Switzerland. It even managed to hit number one on the overall chart in the U.S. on November 25, 2026. That's a notable achievement, as often films will break into the top 10 movies without making it onto the overall charts. "Clashing Through the Snow" must be good, then...
Is Clashing Through the Snow worth watching?
"Clashing Through the Snow" is a comfortingly familiar rom-com outing that's perfect for the holidays. The film sees Chris Briney's Ryan Mitchell and Michelle Randolph's Hannah Hendricks stranded at an airport during a snowstorm, after which they share a rental car and set out on a cross-country trip to New York. The pair both need to close a deal in order to save their jobs — but wouldn't you know it, they fall in love instead. Along the way there's plenty of romantic Christmas movie moments as the couple stop in charming small towns and overcome mishaps together. Is "Clashing Through the Snow" pushing the boundaries of rom-coms? No. Is it charming? Sure is.
The film is directed by Carlson Young, who made her feature directorial debut with the 2021 fantasy horror "The Blazing World" before directing Sophie Turner in 2025's "Trust." She also oversaw a couple of Prime Video rom-coms before "Clashing Through the Snow," directing 2024's "Upgraded" and 2026's "The Last Sunrise."
Now, she's delivered a major hit with her Randolph-led Christmas rom-com, which has a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. There aren't enough reviews to earn it a critic score yet, but while William Bibbiani of TheWrap found it to be "unapologetically clichéd" he also found the dialogue to be memorable and saw the film as "an efficient delivery mechanism for semi-believable rom and semi-funny com."
If that sounds appealing, "Clashing Through the Snow" is streaming on Prime Video right now.