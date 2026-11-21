Nicolas Cage And Christian Bale's Sports Movie Is Officially Prime Video's Biggest Streaming Hit
There is a great film to be made about the rocky/warm relationship between Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis and the team's coach John Madden. But according to critics, washed auteur David O. Russell, who hasn't made a good movie since "The Fighter" — which featured some of the most incompetently staged boxing sequences in film history, most of which were scored to The Heavy's "How You Like Me Now" (an inescapable commercial jingle at the time) — has fallen short.
Russell is a notoriously abusive director. George Clooney once scuffled with him over Russell's brusque treatment of an extra on the set of "Three Kings," while outtakes of his abrasive treatment of Lily Tomlin on the set of "I Heart Huckabees" (a movie I love) have become a caricature of deplorable director behavior.
Russell has been speed-diving toward directors' jail for a long time, but it looks like he's going to skip sentencing this year because "Madden," his scattershot biopic about the legendary football coach )an unwatchable, historically inaccurate debacle), is putting up solid numbers on Prime Video. It's currently the most popular movie on the streaming service.
Madden is at the top of Prime's charts, but that doesn't mean it's worth watching
Despite topping Prime Video's streaming charts, "Madden" has been widely panned by critics. It has a dismal score of 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, and even the usually-inflated "Popcornmeter," reflecting audience reviews, is sitting at 53%.
Nothing about "Madden" makes sense. As Ray Ratto, a Bay Area sportswriter who's steeped in the history of the Davis/Madden history noted in an article for Defector, this is a story that required hard-nosed nuance. Madden and Davis were complimentary maniacs; Davis was the just-win-baby engine, while Madden, facing a brilliantly built team in the Pittsburgh Steelers, had to concoct a strategy that would take down a team that was superior on paper. He did it — once — and it tore the soul out of him. He had to step away, regroup, and, eventually, resign. He loved the sport, but he hated what it was doing to him, so he moved to the broadcast booth.
For most of my life, I only knew Madden as Pat Summerall's broadcast partner on CBS. The beer commercials and Tinactin spots were there, but Sunday was for John and Pat. O. Russell has no affection for this. He's a smug jerk who's enforcing a counterfeit vision of the world on moviegoers who deserve better.