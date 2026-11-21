Despite topping Prime Video's streaming charts, "Madden" has been widely panned by critics. It has a dismal score of 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, and even the usually-inflated "Popcornmeter," reflecting audience reviews, is sitting at 53%.

Nothing about "Madden" makes sense. As Ray Ratto, a Bay Area sportswriter who's steeped in the history of the Davis/Madden history noted in an article for Defector, this is a story that required hard-nosed nuance. Madden and Davis were complimentary maniacs; Davis was the just-win-baby engine, while Madden, facing a brilliantly built team in the Pittsburgh Steelers, had to concoct a strategy that would take down a team that was superior on paper. He did it — once — and it tore the soul out of him. He had to step away, regroup, and, eventually, resign. He loved the sport, but he hated what it was doing to him, so he moved to the broadcast booth.

For most of my life, I only knew Madden as Pat Summerall's broadcast partner on CBS. The beer commercials and Tinactin spots were there, but Sunday was for John and Pat. O. Russell has no affection for this. He's a smug jerk who's enforcing a counterfeit vision of the world on moviegoers who deserve better.