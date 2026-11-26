Marvel Comics fans know Doctor Victor von Doom is scarcely ever seen without his iron mask — a mask that hides his supposedly horribly scarred face. But with Marvel Studios choosing former Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. to play Doom in the upcoming "Avengers" movies "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," there's been an expectation that Doom's mask coming off will be a jaw dropping moment.

Now, Chris Evans has claimed that Doom wears his mask for the entirety of "Doomsday." But that could only mean he'll keep the mask on until "Secret Wars." Even then, there's the chance that Doom is so disfigured that his face isn't even recognizable as RDJ. A new TV spot for "Doomsday" does suggest Doom has his scarred face, while also teasing we're eventually going to see exactly what's under his mask ... but not yet.

In this TV spot, Magneto (Ian McKellen) tries to telekinetically rip off Doom's mask — it is made of metal, after all. But Doom does not restrict himself to the laws of science. There's evidently a magical seal on the mask (note there appear to be runic designs across Doom's costume), because glowing green tendrils extend out from Doom's hood and grab the mask, slamming it back onto Doom's face. A brief glimpse of Doom's face, visible through the mask's eyeholes, shows hints of pale macerated skin and scar tissue.

In the "Fantastic Four" comics, it was originally said that Doom suffered his scars during an experiment in college. A machine he built to contact the "nether world" (later revealed to be an attempt to reach his mother's damned soul) exploded in his face, leaving him scarred.