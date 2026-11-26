Avengers: Doomsday TV Spot Confirms RDJ's Doctor Doom Has A Scarred Face
Marvel Comics fans know Doctor Victor von Doom is scarcely ever seen without his iron mask — a mask that hides his supposedly horribly scarred face. But with Marvel Studios choosing former Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. to play Doom in the upcoming "Avengers" movies "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," there's been an expectation that Doom's mask coming off will be a jaw dropping moment.
Now, Chris Evans has claimed that Doom wears his mask for the entirety of "Doomsday." But that could only mean he'll keep the mask on until "Secret Wars." Even then, there's the chance that Doom is so disfigured that his face isn't even recognizable as RDJ. A new TV spot for "Doomsday" does suggest Doom has his scarred face, while also teasing we're eventually going to see exactly what's under his mask ... but not yet.
In this TV spot, Magneto (Ian McKellen) tries to telekinetically rip off Doom's mask — it is made of metal, after all. But Doom does not restrict himself to the laws of science. There's evidently a magical seal on the mask (note there appear to be runic designs across Doom's costume), because glowing green tendrils extend out from Doom's hood and grab the mask, slamming it back onto Doom's face. A brief glimpse of Doom's face, visible through the mask's eyeholes, shows hints of pale macerated skin and scar tissue.
In the "Fantastic Four" comics, it was originally said that Doom suffered his scars during an experiment in college. A machine he built to contact the "nether world" (later revealed to be an attempt to reach his mother's damned soul) exploded in his face, leaving him scarred.
Avengers: Doomsday teases Doctor Doom vs Magneto
Now, Doom's co-creator Jack Kirby intended that Doom actually only had a thin facial scar — but Doom's ego can't stand even that small imperfection. Later "Fantastic Four" writer/artist John Byrne melded the two ideas. The machine explosion only slightly damaged Doom's face, but then Victor — convinced his face was already ruined — put his freshly forged mask on before it cooled, and that is why he has a horribly scarred face.
The greatest source of Doom's torment is completely self-inflicted. The exemplary 1989 "Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment" goes with Byrne's interpretation. When Doom seeks out the wisdom of the wizard named the Aged Genghis, the sorcerer alludes to Doom's "minor disfigurement." We then see Doom's (barely scarred) face as Victor lashes out at the insult.
It's unclear what origin "Doomsday" will go with, if any of them. Marketing suggests the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doom will be driven by a lost wife and child, not his mother. What is clear from this TV spot is that Marvel fans can expect to see Doom and Magneto — the two greatest villains of Marvel Comics — clash onscreen. Doom's wizardry here refutes the obvious conclusion that Magneto wins easily because he controls metal and Doom is concealed inside metal armor.
"He is pain, he is extinction," Magneto declares, setting up Doom's famous third person double entendre: "I am Doom!" Ian McKellen's Magneto was the first villain of the Marvel movie boom that kicked off with 2000's "X-Men." Bringing him back to face (and presumably fall to) Doom is some classic carnival barker marketing that would make Stan Lee proud.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is set for theatrical release on December 18, 2026.