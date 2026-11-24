Chris Evans Reveals Whether Avengers: Doomsday Shows Doctor Doom's Face Under The Mask
Marvel Studios certainly made an impression, for good or ill, when it announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe... but as Doctor Doom, not Iron Man. Marvel fans instantly assumed, with good reason, that Doom was being reimagined as having some connection to Iron Man (i.e. that Victor von Doom would be a Tony Stark variant turned evil).
But surprisingly, the marketing for "Avengers: Doomsday" has not been leaning on any connection between Doom and Iron Man. The second "Doomsday" trailer confirms that he comes from the Fantastic Four's universe, Earth-828, and shares a history with them. The closest thing has been a new post-credits scene from "Avengers Endgame: Encore" that shows Doom forging his mask in a way mirroring Tony doing so back in 2008's "Iron Man." Speaking to Empire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also stressed that, despite the double casting, RDJ's Doom is indeed Victor von Doom and not a Tony Stark variant.
Now, there is an easy out here. Doom is famous for wearing a metal mask to hide his supposedly scarred face. In the comics, he almost never takes that mask off. If it wanted, Marvel Studios could keep Doom in the mask and make it so him sharing an actor with Tony Stark becomes a non-issue. In fact, Chris Evans told Empire that's exactly what happens in "Doomsday," explaining:
"[Doom is] wearing a mask the whole time. That's not an easy challenge, to try and get your message across and be emotionally available to connect with. It just reinforces what I've always felt: Downey can do anything."
It feels pretty implausible Marvel would hire RDJ like this and not take full advantage of him, but I want to believe it.
Marvel claims RDJ is only playing Doom because he's the best actor for it
When "Doomsday" directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced Robert Downey Jr. as Doom on the SDCC stage, they said they felt they needed the "greatest actor in the world" to play the villain. Chris Evans' words to Empire echo that narrative: Downey is Doom only because he's the best actor for the part.
And in a vacuum, sure, yes, there's little doubt he can pull it off. During his MCU hiatus, RDJ won an Oscar for his turn in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" as Lewis Strauss, who destroys J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) life out of a petty, misplaced grudge. Strauss is to "Oppie" as Doom is to Reed Richards!
But when you bring back your franchise's biggest star in a different role? And as part of a story that's all about different versions of characters from different universes colliding? Yeah, you can't blame people for assuming there's going to be an in-universe reason for Stark and Doom sharing a face.
This is pure speculation, but one going theory in Marvel fan communities is that Downey's casting as Doom is a smokescreen to hide that he'll also be returning as Iron Man in "Avengers: Secret Wars" (i.e. there's no need to hide him on the "Secret Wars" set because everyone will already know he's there playing Doom). You could pull that off if Doom indeed wears his mask the entire time, so the films don't present him and Stark as twins, and that bypasses the issue of RDJ getting no facetime if Doom keeps his mask on. I'll admit this appeals to me because it keeps Doom and Stark separate, which has always been my preference. But again, no clue if that's even remotely true.
Could Avengers: Secret Wars reveal Doctor Doom's face instead?
It's worth noting that Chris Evans is also only talking about "Avengers: Doomsday." Perhaps that film will have Doom keep his mask on the whole time, and then only in "Secret Wars" will Doom be unmasked. There's some narrative sense to that: Part one of this story builds up Doom's threat, and then once he's won, you can explore the man underneath. In the original 1984 "Secret Wars" comics, after Doom steals the power of the godlike Beyonder, he uses it to heal his scarred face.
An adaptation of that scene practically writes itself. Doom, revealing his new power, unlatches his mask and shows himself free of any scarring. But this time, some of the heroes recognize Doom's face as Tony Stark's, and that opens up a mystery of why they look identical.
For what it's worth, Doom's co-creator Jack Kirby always maintained Doom's face being "horribly scarred" was an exaggeration. No, Doom actually only has a small scar on his chin, but he's such an insecure egotist that he can't stand to let anyone — even himself — see that reminder of his imperfections, no matter how small they are. That's my preferred interpretation of comics Doom, but I'm not convinced crowded, multiverse-shattering blockbuster movies like "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" will have room for that sort of psychological nuance.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026.