Marvel Studios certainly made an impression, for good or ill, when it announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe... but as Doctor Doom, not Iron Man. Marvel fans instantly assumed, with good reason, that Doom was being reimagined as having some connection to Iron Man (i.e. that Victor von Doom would be a Tony Stark variant turned evil).

But surprisingly, the marketing for "Avengers: Doomsday" has not been leaning on any connection between Doom and Iron Man. The second "Doomsday" trailer confirms that he comes from the Fantastic Four's universe, Earth-828, and shares a history with them. The closest thing has been a new post-credits scene from "Avengers Endgame: Encore" that shows Doom forging his mask in a way mirroring Tony doing so back in 2008's "Iron Man." Speaking to Empire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also stressed that, despite the double casting, RDJ's Doom is indeed Victor von Doom and not a Tony Stark variant.

Now, there is an easy out here. Doom is famous for wearing a metal mask to hide his supposedly scarred face. In the comics, he almost never takes that mask off. If it wanted, Marvel Studios could keep Doom in the mask and make it so him sharing an actor with Tony Stark becomes a non-issue. In fact, Chris Evans told Empire that's exactly what happens in "Doomsday," explaining:

"[Doom is] wearing a mask the whole time. That's not an easy challenge, to try and get your message across and be emotionally available to connect with. It just reinforces what I've always felt: Downey can do anything."

It feels pretty implausible Marvel would hire RDJ like this and not take full advantage of him, but I want to believe it.